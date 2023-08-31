Cape Crystal Brands Celebrates Five Years of Culinary Innovation with Debut of "Food for Thought" Newsletter

The publication will explore the art and science of exceptional cuisine.

Food for Thought will report on little-known and interesting information about the food you eat.” — Chef Edmund

SUMMIT, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cape Crystal Brands, the company known for developing innovative and hard-to-find ingredients for the Gastronomy industry, announced today that it is commemorating its 5-year anniversary with the launch of its highly anticipated weekly newsletter, Food for Thought.

The company unveiled the first issue of Food for Thought on August 28th, inviting culinary enthusiasts, chefs, and food industry aficionados to embark on a delectable journey. The newsletter reveals “the hidden stories behind the flavors we savor,” offering a blend of culinary insights and unexpected recipes that promise to captivate both families and friends passionate about exceptional flavors.

"Food for Thought will quickly become a cherished Monday morning tradition, delivering culinary inspiration straight to our subscribers' email inboxes," shared a spokesperson for Cape Crystal Brands. “It’s where every dish becomes a canvas, and every ingredient tells a compelling story.”

As part of its commitment to fostering a community of culinary exploration, the company is offering Food for Thought free of charge to all subscribers. The move highlights the brand’s dedication to sharing the art and science that underpins extraordinary cuisine.

“For those passionate about culinary arts or curious about the stories on their plates, Food for Thought is a must-read,” added the spokesperson.

Cape Crystal Brands extends an invitation to all those seeking to elevate their culinary prowess to join the growing subscribership of Food for Thought. To subscribe, send your email address with "SUBSCRIBE" in the subject line to info@capecrystalbrands.com. To learn more about Cape Crystal Brands, visit capecrystalbrands.com.

About Cape Crystal Brands

Cape Crystal Brands stands at the forefront of science and flavor, helping chefs and food enthusiasts create transformational cuisine through exceptional ingredients. Throughout its five years of innovation, the company has grown from a single ingredient, sodium alginate, to an entire line of specialized thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and acidifiers. The company’s comprehensive website, blog, and new Food for Thought newsletter underscore Cape Crystal Brand’s commitment to sharing the art and science behind exceptional cuisine.



For media inquiries contact:

Chef Edmund, Cape Crystal Brands | info@capecrystalbrands.com | (908) 273-5600