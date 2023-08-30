Updated VISN 8 Hurricane Idalia Operational Status
August 30, 2023
Bay Pines VA Healthcare System
- C.W. “Bill” Young VA Medical Center emergency department will re-open Thursday, August 31 at 7:30 a.m. (outpatient services and administrative business will be closed)
- The following clinics are fully operational
- Sebring
- Port Charlotte
- Naples
- Lee County Healthcare Center
- The following clinics will re-open Thursday, August 31 at noon
- Bradenton
- North Pinellas
- Sarasota
- St. Petersburg
- The following Office will re-open Thursday, August 31 at noon.
North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System
- All NF/SGVHS locations to include all clinics and the Lake City and Gainesville VA Medical Centers are fully operational with the exception of the facilities below
- The following clinics remain closed until Friday, September 1
- Valdosta (GA)
- Waycross (GA)
- The following clinics remain closed until Tuesday, September 5
James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital (Tampa)
- Fully operational beginning, Thursday, August 31
Orlando VA Healthcare System
- Fully operational beginning, Thursday, August 31
Note: All cancelled appointments are in the process of being rescheduled
As a reminder the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center is operational 24/7/365 for virtual urgent care 1-877-741-3400.