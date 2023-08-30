Submit Release
Updated VISN 8 Hurricane Idalia Operational Status

August 30, 2023

Bay Pines VA Healthcare System

  • C.W. “Bill” Young VA Medical Center emergency department will re-open Thursday, August 31 at 7:30 a.m. (outpatient services and administrative business will be closed)
  • The following clinics are fully operational
  • Sebring
  • Port Charlotte
  • Naples
  • Lee County Healthcare Center
  • The following clinics will re-open Thursday, August 31 at noon
    • Bradenton
    • North Pinellas
    • Sarasota
    • St. Petersburg
  • The following Office will re-open Thursday, August 31 at noon.

North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System

  • All NF/SGVHS locations to include all clinics and the Lake City and Gainesville VA Medical Centers are fully operational with the exception of the facilities below
  • The following clinics remain closed until Friday, September 1
  • Valdosta (GA)
  • Waycross (GA)
  • The following clinics remain closed until Tuesday, September 5

James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital (Tampa)

  • Fully operational beginning, Thursday, August 31

Orlando VA Healthcare System

  • Fully operational beginning, Thursday, August 31

Note: All cancelled appointments are in the process of being rescheduled

As a reminder the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center is operational 24/7/365 for virtual urgent care 1-877-741-3400.

