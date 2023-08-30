Updated VISN 8 Hurricane Idalia Operational Status

August 30, 2023

Bay Pines VA Healthcare System

C.W. “Bill” Young VA Medical Center emergency department will re-open Thursday, August 31 at 7:30 a.m. (outpatient services and administrative business will be closed)

The following clinics are fully operational

Sebring

Port Charlotte

Naples

Lee County Healthcare Center

The following clinics will re-open Thursday, August 31 at noon Bradenton North Pinellas Sarasota St. Petersburg

The following Office will re-open Thursday, August 31 at noon.

North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System

All NF/SGVHS locations to include all clinics and the Lake City and Gainesville VA Medical Centers are fully operational with the exception of the facilities below

The following clinics remain closed until Friday, September 1

Valdosta (GA)

Waycross (GA)

The following clinics remain closed until Tuesday, September 5

James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital (Tampa)

Fully operational beginning, Thursday, August 31

Orlando VA Healthcare System

Fully operational beginning, Thursday, August 31

Note: All cancelled appointments are in the process of being rescheduled

As a reminder the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center is operational 24/7/365 for virtual urgent care 1-877-741-3400.