Leading the Way in Remote Work: 1840 & Company Launches BYOD Management
As the demand for remote work solutions surges, 1840 & Company, a pioneer in global talent solutions, unveils a new BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) addon.KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 1840 & Company, a leader in providing comprehensive global talent solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest offering: BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) management. This is a new, optional service from 1840 and is designed to empower businesses with a seamless integration for their remote workforce, ensuring top-tier data protection, compliance, and an unparalleled user experience.
As the remote work landscape continues to grow, businesses face the challenge of ensuring data security while providing their teams with the flexibility to use their own devices. 1840 & Company's BYOD addon addresses this challenge head-on, offering a blend of security and convenience.
Key Features of the BYOD Management Addon:
• Distinct Isolated Workspaces: The addon creates a clear boundary between personal information and corporate data, ensuring that sensitive company information remains uncompromised.
• Software-Driven Approach: The entirely software-based solution eliminates the need for additional hardware, providing a hassle-free experience for remote talent.
• Advanced Security Protocols: With features like data encryption, malware prevention, and watermarking, the BYOD addon ensures that corporate data remains protected on personal devices.
• One-Click Activation: The user-friendly single-click installer ensures swift onboarding of remote employees, making the setup process a breeze.
• Universal VDI/DaaS Compatibility: Designed to integrate seamlessly with a wide range of VDI/DaaS vendors, ensuring smooth operations across various platforms.
Balancing Security with Privacy:
The challenge lies in ensuring robust corporate security without infringing upon individual privacy. 1840 & Company's BYOD management solution is designed to address just this. When activated on a remote worker’s personal device, the BYOD software temporarily transitions the user into a secure, isolated workspace session. This environment is fortified with lockdown policies, effectively barring access to the underlying operating system.
Key technical features include:
• Data Segregation: It distinctly separates personal and corporate data, eliminating any risk of cross-contamination.
• Data Protection: Corporate data is prevented from being saved onto the remote worker’s personal device, ensuring data integrity.
• Software-Centric: The solution is purely software-based, negating the need for dual-boot systems or external USB drives.
• Malware Prevention: An execution prevention mechanism is in place to halt any unauthorized apps, services, or malware from running.
• Enhanced Data Security: Features such as USB storage filtering, watermarking, and data encryption are integrated to bolster data security.
• Dynamic Data Management: All data generated during the secure session is stored in a concealed, BitLocker encrypted temporary drive, inaccessible to unauthorized processes. Furthermore, there's a Data Loss Prevention (DLP) feature that restricts data infiltration and exfiltration. If required, data can be programmed to auto-delete after the session concludes.
• USB Device Management: While external USB storage devices can be blocked, the solution still permits the use of other USB peripherals like headphones or keyboards.
Once the user decides to exit the secure workspace, the lockdown policies are lifted, and access to the original operating system is reinstated, ensuring a seamless transition back to their personal profile.
How It Works:
1. Easy Setup: Remote talent can effortlessly set up the solution on their personal devices with a single click.
2. Activation of Secure Workspace: Upon activation, the software instantly creates an isolated workspace, ensuring a clear demarcation between personal and corporate data.
3. Seamless Transition: After completing their tasks, employees can exit the secure workspace, and their system reverts to their personal profile, ensuring that corporate policies are lifted and personal data remains untouched.
About 1840 & Company:
1840 & Company has been at the forefront of providing talent solutions on a global scale. With a presence in over 150 countries, the company offers comprehensive solutions for hiring global, remote talent and teams. Their mission is to help businesses find, hire, and pay world-class remote talent and teams who are rigorously vetted and help accelerate business growth.
