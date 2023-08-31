Villarreal Law Firm Announces New Post on Increasing Accidents in Brownsville Texas
Javier Villarreal offers a team of attorneys, considered among the best personal injury attorneys in Texas, and surrounding cities in Cameron County.
Back to School tends to kick off the fall here in Brownsville, and with it (unfortunately) an uptick in truck, car, and other types of motor vehicle accidents in the Rio Grande Valley”BROWNSVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Villarreal Law Firm is proud to announce new content on the increase in car accidents in and around Brownsville, Texas. As school begins to be in session and folks return to work for the fall, car accidents may increase in Brownsville. Thus, the post explains, the need for personal injury lawyers may also increase.
“Back to School tends to kick off the fall here in Brownsville, and with it (unfortunately) an uptick in truck, car, and other types of motor vehicle accidents in the Rio Grande Valley,” explained attorney Javier Villarreal, a managing partner at the Villarreal Law Firm. “Our new post helps parents and others to be wary of the increased risk of a vehicle accident as the Fall begins.”
Persons who want to learn more can visit the informative new post at https://jvlawfirm.net/more-not-fewer-car-and-truck-crashes-are-happening-in-the-rgv/. The post explains the increase in car and truck crashes in the Rio Grande Valley (RGV), an increase contrary to expectations during the pandemic. The law firm notes that crashes and fatalities rose during the pandemic due to factors like irresponsible driving and speeding, with a significant number involving trucks, vans, and semi-trucks. The rise in delivery service, particularly by Amazon, has contributed to the increase in accidents involving delivery trucks. The post concludes by highlighting the help a personal injury lawyer can offer handling cases involving commercial vehicle accidents, including the ability to navigate insurance claims for clients in South Texas who have been in accidents with these vehicles.
For those in nearby communities, the law firm points them to newly updated microsites such as McAllen (https://jvlawfirmmcallen.com/) or Pharr (https://jvlawfirmpharr.com/). Finally, one should seek out a law firm that has employees who speak both English and Spanish. Those who speak Spanish, for example, can check out the Spanish accident attorney page at https://jvlawfirm.net/se-habla-espanol/. Those who want even more specific information on Brownsville Texas accidents should visit https://jvlawfirm.net/practice-areas/auto-accidents/.
BACK TO SCHOOL BRINGS POTENTIAL INCREASES IN ACCIDENTS
Here is background on this release. As fall arrives, the “Back to School” season brings about increased importance for drivers to exercise heightened caution, especially in areas like Brownsville, Texas. With a population that includes a significant number of students, the city experiences a surge in pedestrian traffic around schools and educational institutions during this time. Brownsville’s diverse demographic includes a considerable number of young students who walk or bike to school. The combination of shorter daylight hours and unpredictable weather conditions, which can include rain and fog, makes visibility a challenge. Therefore, drivers must be more vigilant, adhere to lower speed limits in school zones, avoid distractions, and stay aware of their surroundings to ensure the safety of students during their daily commutes.
ABOUT THE VILLARREAL LAW FIRM
The law firm of Javier Villarreal offers a team of attorneys, considered among the best personal injury attorneys near Harlingen, Texas, and surrounding cities in Cameron County. Whether a person is looking for an auto or car accident attorney, a lawyer with broad experience in trucking accidents and litigation (including 18 wheelers), or a lawyer for injuries that resulted from a motorcycle, boating, or other forms of accidents (including slip and fall), the Villarreal team of attorneys can help. The attorneys fight for client rights throughout Cameron County – and are known as the top personal injury lawyers in Brownsville and Harlingen, from Los Fresnos to San Benito, and in all of South Padre Island.
