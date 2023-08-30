A New “Twist” on Yoga at Popular Hot Springs Resort Stretches Boundaries for Celebrating National Yoga Month

Aqua Yoga at The Springs Resort

A New Three-night Yoga Lovers Package Invites Yogis to Get Wet & Go into the Wild with Aqua Yoga, Forest Yoga & the Warrior Plunge

PAGOSA SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Instead of trying “hot yoga” for September’s National Yoga Month, why not try “hot springs yoga” known as Aqua Yoga – the most popular fitness activity offered at The Springs Resort in Pagosa Springs, Colorado? The 79-room Southwestern Colorado resort – home to the world’s deepest geothermal spring – also offers Forest Yoga, an outdoor class where practitioners are surrounded by inspiration for the Tree Pose. And in keeping with how “hot" ice plunges have become, a favorite post-yoga activity is the resort’s daily cold dip into the nearby San Juan River, aptly called The Warrior Plunge.

The property – which was named “Best Spa Resort” in the 2023 USA Today’s 10Best Awards – has announced a “Yoga Lovers Package” during September’s National Yoga Month. Rates start at $329 per night with a three-night minimum, booking code: “poses.” The package includes:

• Recovery Enhancement Kit (value of $115)

o Includes an all-natural magnesium mineral spray, recover roll-on remedy, cool mint lip balm, and RAD roller massage ball.

• 1 Rad Roller Class for myofascial release

• 4 Vitality Tonics

• Valid 9/3-9/31

While yoga has become the de facto symbol of the wellness movement – growing in popularity by 63.8% between 2010 and 2021 – the ancient tradition of soaking in hot mineral springs is seeing a resurgence in popularity, with the Global Wellness Institute predicting an 18% annual growth rate in hot springs resorts through 2025. For two consecutive years, the Global Wellness Summit has included contrast bathing (aka hot/cold therapies) – such as cryotherapy & and wild swimming – in their annual list of wellness trends to watch. With The Springs's special “Yoga Lovers” rate, the $39 billion hot springs tourism market meets the $160 billion Yoga Tourism market.

Below are details on complimentary activities at The Springs that help visitors create their own yoga retreat during National Yoga Month:

• Aqua Yoga – Breathe, meditate, stretch, and relax in this thermal, aquatic experience that uses modified movements and principles of yoga to accommodate people of all fitness levels. The buoyancy of the geothermal mineral water provides support, simplifies yoga postures and allows for stability and deeper stretches. The high content of sodium in the water, with salinity levels equal to seawater, allows you to hold positions that would be difficult in traditional yoga. The naturally warm temperature of the water allows the body to receive benefits similar to hot yoga while absorbing healing minerals such as boron and sulfate, which are good for boosting brain activity, building muscle mass, strengthening bones, ridding the body of toxins, and helping reduce inflammation in joints and muscles.

• Forest Yoga – Practitioners can explore the forest, feel the sun on their face, and connect to the peace and tranquility of nature, during their outdoor practice at a nearby ranch. Suited for all levels, attendees experience two wellness practices in one – forest bathing and yoga. Benefits include reducing stress hormone production, improving mood, freeing up creativity, lowering heart rate and blood pressure, and boosting the immune system while increasing flexibility and muscle strength and tone.

• Warrior Plunge – This guided contrast bathing ritual starts with a ten-minute soak in one of the resort’s 25 mineral pools, followed by a group plunge into the brisque waters of the San Juan River babbling by the front of the resort. Letting out a fun Warrior cry as you leap into the river is encouraged! Benefits include: an endorphin rush; improving sleep and mood; reducing stress, promoting lymphatic drainage, and accelerating metabolism.

ABOUT THE SPRINGS RESORT:

Nestled in a quaint Rocky Mountain town with 25 geothermal mineral soaking pools terraced along a bend in the San Juan River, The Springs Resort is unique in its daily wellness offerings for guests and day visitors alike. Besides a full-service spa, the resort also offers Sound Baths; a daily Gratitude Ceremony by the Mother Spring, self-applied mud treatments at Mud Beach; a Hang Time hammock retreat in the pines, and more. The resort’s Medical Director and balneologist, Dr. Marcus Coplin, recently created results-oriented, user-friendly Soaking Guides for sports recovery, detoxing, sleep, and wellness. www.pagosahotsprings.com