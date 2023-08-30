Submit Release
House Bill 1209 Printer's Number 1279

PENNSYLVANIA, August 30 - An Act amending the act of December 30, 2003 (P.L.441, No.64), known as the Tobacco Product Manufacturer Directory Act, in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; in tobacco product manufacturers directory, further providing for directory, for certification, for required information, for agent for service of process and for records and reporting and providing for nonparticipating manufacturer and importer joint and several liability and for surety bond requirements; and imposing duties on the Office of Attorney General.

