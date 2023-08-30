MPD Arrests Teenage Carjackers for String of Offenses Across the District

Five teenagers have been arrested and charged with multiple offenses following a spree of robberies and carjackings throughout the city. After a week-long investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD)'s Carjacking Task Force, the teenagers were arrested after crashing the stolen car they were traveling in.

“We want to thank the community for their support and cooperation with our detectives as they investigated this carjacking pattern,” Acting Chief Pamela A. Smith said today. “Over the past week, our detectives worked diligently over many hours to close these cases. These arrests are a testament to their dedication and professionalism.”

On Tuesday, August 29, 2023, two victims were walking along the street when the teenage robbers approached and attempted to grab the victims’ property. The victims managed to fight off the suspects, who fled in a stolen car. MPD’s helicopter, Falcon, located the car and tracked it as it drove erratically through the city. When the car crashed, the suspects were apprehended by nearby officers.

A 13-year-old female, a 14-year-old male, a 15-year-old male all of Northeast, DC, and a 13-year-old female and a 16-year-old male of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with the following offenses in relation to this incident.

Assault with Intent to Rob: On Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at approximately 5:40 p.m., in the 700 block of 12th Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-142-468

On Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at approximately 5:40 p.m., in the 700 block of 12th Street, Northeast. Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle: On Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at approximately 6:09 p.m., in the 1400 block of 18th Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-142-477

In addition, the 13-year-old female of Northeast, DC, was also charged with the following offenses:

Theft One (Stolen Auto): On Friday, August 25, 2023, at approximately 2:40 a.m., at the intersection of Fort Lincoln Drive and Summit Court, Northeast. CCN: 23-139-776

On Friday, August 25, 2023, at approximately 2:40 a.m., at the intersection of Fort Lincoln Drive and Summit Court, Northeast. Robbery: On Sunday, August 27, 2023, at approximately 12:45 a.m., in the 600 block of D Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-140-919

On Sunday, August 27, 2023, at approximately 12:45 a.m., in the 600 block of D Street, Northeast. Robbery: On Sunday, August 27, 2023, at approximately 10:42 p.m., in the 1200 block of D Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-141-432

On Sunday, August 27, 2023, at approximately 10:42 p.m., in the 1200 block of D Street, Northwest. Unarmed Carjacking: On Monday, August 28, 2023, at approximately 4:38 p.m., in the 300 block of 13th Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-141-811

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###