Mercedes Scientific Honored with Top Workplaces 2023 Award in Small Business Category
Mercedes Scientific has been recognized as part of the Top Workplaces 2023 list based on staff feedback.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA (FL), UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mercedes Scientific Honored with Top Workplaces 2023 Award in Small Business Category
— Ms. Alex Miller
Mercedes Scientific, a leading scientific laboratory supply company, is thrilled to announce its recognition as a Top Workplaces 2023 in the Small Business Category. This prestigious award highlights Mercedes Scientific's dedication to fostering an empowering, inclusive, and collaborative work environment.
Top Workplaces is based on employee feedback results from individual staff surveys. More than 700 companies in the Sarasota-Bradenton area were ranked according to industry benchmarks that placed it in the top 25 businesses in the Sarasota-Manatee County Region.
Executive Director of Human Resources Carol Anziano leads the company’s recruitment and employee engagement activities. She is constantly connected with staff to keep her finger on the pulse of the company. She also manages employee rewards and the many perks at Mercedes Scientific, including a brand-new 50,000 sq ft office facility on Rangeland Parkway, a dog-friendly office environment, and many events to bring staff together to build friendships and encourage collaboration.
"I am incredibly proud of our team for achieving this remarkable recognition as a Top Workplace,” says CEO Alex Miller. "This award is a testament to the unwavering dedication, passion, and collaborative spirit that each member brings to our organization every day. It reaffirms our commitment to fostering an environment where innovation thrives, diversity is celebrated, and everyone's unique talents are valued. Our team's remarkable achievement is not just a reflection of our success, but a reflection of the supportive and inspiring community we have built together.
President Andy Wright adds, "The heart of our success in being recognized as a top place to work lies in the genuine care we have for each and every member of our staff. This award is a testament to the collective effort we have put into creating an environment where individuals are not just employees, but valued members of a supportive community. Our company's culture is built on the principles of respect, empathy, and empowerment, and it's these values that have cultivated a workplace where everyone can flourish. This achievement is a celebration of the extraordinary individuals who make up our team and their commitment to making our company truly exceptional."
Shaina McClaugherty, director of operations, shares her experience, "Working at Mercedes Scientific is an absolute joy. The fun and dynamic environment, combined with the opportunity to innovate and contribute, makes every day exciting. Being part of a company that values its employees and encourages their growth is truly remarkable. We’ve created a culture that resonates with talented people, and if you have the ambition and spirit, there are no limits to how much you can grow at Mercedes Scientific.”
Founded in 1991, Mercedes Scientific has evolved into an industry leader in laboratory supplies and equipment distribution. The two-time winner of Inc 500s Fastest-Growing Companies in America, the company is led by Alex Miller. "We are incredibly proud of our journey and the recognition we've received," she says. "Our commitment to customer-focused excellence and employee engagement remains unwavering. Mercedes Scientific will continue to innovate, create, and exceed expectations as we move forward, always ensuring our staff know how important they are to us."
With a dedication to sourcing exceptional products and delivering unparalleled customer service at some of the most competitive pricing in the industry, the company has established itself as a reliable partner for the laboratory science, laboratory equipment, analytical, clinical lab, histology, toxicology, and drug screening markets.
For more information, please visit mercedesscientific.com.
Mercedes Scientific is the leader in high-quality and affordable laboratory supplies and equipment distribution with an unparalleled commitment to customer service. Specializing in sourcing and manufacturing high-quality products domestically and internationally, Mercedes Scientific maintains close partnerships with manufacturers to ensure customers receive quality products at some of the most competitive pricing in the industry. Mercedes Scientific is privately held, woman-owned, and a two-time winner of Inc. 500s Fastest-Growing Companies in America. The company continues to innovate to bring new levels of service excellence to the laboratory sciences market.
