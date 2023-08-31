Myositis India Announces Renowned Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Brand Ambassador to Take on Rare Diseases in India
Myositis India Announces Renowned Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Brand Ambassador to Take on Rare Diseases in India.DELHI, INDIA, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Myositis India, a leading organization dedicated to raising awareness about myositis and supporting those affected by this rare group of autoimmune diseases, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with acclaimed Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. This partnership aims to raise widespread awareness about myositis and provide valuable resources for patients and caregivers across the country.
Myositis is a group of rare autoimmune disorders that involve chronic inflammation of the muscles, resulting in muscle weakness, fatigue, pain, and other debilitating symptoms. Despite its impact on individuals and families, myositis remains relatively unknown, leading to a lack of proper diagnosis and treatment. Lack of awareness and information can make it challenging for people to identify the symptoms and get the right help they need. Myositis India has been at the forefront of addressing this issue, working tirelessly to provide support, education, and advocacy for those affected by myositis.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for her exceptional acting skills and philanthropic endeavors, has joined hands with Myositis India to amplify the organization's mission. As a versatile artist who has garnered a massive fan following, Samantha is committed to using her influence to spread awareness about myositis and the challenges faced by patients.
"I am truly honored to be a part of this meaningful collaboration with Myositis India," said Samantha. "Together, we have an incredible opportunity to shed light on myositis, educate the public, and create a support network for individuals and families dealing with this condition. By working together, we can make a real difference in the lives of those affected."
Myositis India shared the wonderful news on social media, expressing their enthusiasm for having Samantha on board. They also highlighted the valuable support from Dr. Rohit Aggarwal, a prominent figure and professor of medicine at the University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, USA who is actively involved in their mission.
Dr. Aggarwal, an expert in the field of myositis, has been collaborating with Myositis India to provide valuable insights and guidance. His dedication to advancing research and treatment for myositis aligns seamlessly with the organization's goals. Dr. Aggarwal expressed his excitement about this collaboration, stating, "Working alongside Samantha and Myositis India gives us a powerful platform to reach a wider audience. Our collective efforts will pave the way for better understanding, treatment, and support for myositis patients."
The collaboration will involve a series of initiatives aimed at increasing awareness, educating the public, and providing support for myositis patients and their caregivers. These initiatives include informational campaigns, online resources, awareness events, and fundraising drives. By leveraging Samantha's popularity and Myositis India's expertise, the partnership seeks to reach a wider audience and create a more inclusive and empathetic environment for myositis patients.
"We are delighted to welcome Samantha Ruth Prabhu to the Myositis India family," said Mr. Rahul Aggarwal, Director at Myositis India. "Her commitment to social causes and her compassion align perfectly with our organization's goals. With Samantha's support, along with the expertise of Dr. Aggarwal, we are confident that we can make significant strides in raising awareness and providing much-needed support to myositis patients."
Together, Samantha, Dr. Aggarwal, and Myositis India aim to bring myositis into the spotlight, offering hope and assistance to those affected by this condition. Their combined efforts strive to make a real and positive impact in the lives of individuals dealing with myositis.
Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting collaboration between Myositis India, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Dr. Rohit Aggarwal. Together, they are determined to make a positive impact on the lives of myositis patients and their families.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Saloni Haldule
Project Manager
india.myositis@gmail.com
+919350646454
About Myositis India: Myositis India is a leading non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about myositis, a group of rare autoimmune diseases that affect the muscles. The organization provides support, resources, and advocacy for myositis patients and their families. For more information, visit www.myositisindia.org
Rahul Aggarwal
Myositis India
+91 93506 46454
info@myositisindia.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other