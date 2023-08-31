Key Housing Proudly Announces September Listing for Eastvale, California, Highlighting Luxury Corporate Housing
We always strive to give our clients the most updated and insightful information.”EASTVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Housing, a top corporate housing service serving both Northern and Southern California at https://www.keyhousing.com/, is proud to announce its featured listing for Southern California for August, the "Homecoming at Eastvale" complex located at 5464 W Homecoming Cir, Eastvale, CA 91752, USA, and at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/homecoming-at-eastvale/.
"We always strive to give our clients the most updated and insightful information," says company spokesperson Bob Lee. "Our recent blog post not only offers a detailed view of the luxurious 'Homecoming at Eastvale' apartments but emphasizes how such amenities cater to the needs of corporate housing seekers. It's not just about a place to stay; it's about ensuring a fulfilling living experience."
"Homecoming at Eastvale" boasts a selection of one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans that have been recently remodeled. Residents can relish in-unit perks such as upgraded kitchens with energy-efficient appliances, quartz countertops, wood-style plank flooring, a full-size washer and dryer, 9-foot-high ceilings, Nest programmable thermostats, and the luxury of direct access garages, among other features. With a sprawling 14,000 square foot clubhouse, movie theater, library, and a game room, there's no end to entertainment and relaxation. Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the 24-hour fitness center, and swimming aficionados have multiple pools to choose from.
The convenience of the location is unmatched. Situated near shopping hubs like the Eastvale Gateway and Victoria Gardens Mall (located in nearby Rancho Cucamonga (https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-city/rancho-cucamonga ), residents have easy access to a plethora of dining, shopping, and entertainment options.
MORE OPPORTUNITIES IN RIVERSIDE COUNTY
The announcement is pinned on new business opportunities in Riverside County (https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-area/san-bernardino-riverside/), as for example, the following. First, Riverside County has seen significant growth over the past years, making it ripe for real estate investment. Whether it's commercial properties for businesses or residential areas for the influx of residents, there are numerous opportunities for real estate developers and investors. Second, Riverside County is home to the Coachella Valley, which boasts a diverse agricultural landscape. There are opportunities for businesses involved in the production, processing, and distribution of agricultural goods, particularly dates, citrus fruits, and grapes. Third, Riverside County's strategic location offers logistical advantages, especially for businesses looking to distribute to both Southern California and other parts of the state. Its road networks, proximity to ports, and potential for rail expansion provide numerous opportunities for the transport and logistics sector.
ABOUT KEY HOUSING
Based in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today!
