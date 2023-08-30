Read more about GBI Arrests Talbot County Sheriff’s Deputy for Theft by Deception and Other Charges

Greenville, Meriwether County, GA (August 30, 2023) – The GBI has arrested and charged Mercedes Clark, age 28, of Grantville, Meriwether County, Georgia, with two counts of violation of oath of office, twelve counts of false statements and writings, and one count of theft by deception. On June 1, 2022, the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations that Clark, a former Meriwether County Sheriff’s Deputy and current Talbot County Sheriff’s Deputy, falsified timesheets and other official documents.

Preliminary information indicates that Clark, while employed as a deputy with the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office, completed fraudulent timesheets for hours she did not work and completed fraudulent reports related to official vehicle usage.

Clark was booked at the Meriwether County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Columbus at 706-565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.