Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,284 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,536 in the last 365 days.

Upcoming lane closures for Hanalei Hill slope stabilization

Posted on Aug 30, 2023 in Highways News, Main, News

LĪHUʻE – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is notifying motorists of upcoming closures for the week of Sept. 5, on Kūhiō Highway (Route 560) as part of the Hanalei Hill Slope Stabilization project.    

A single lane closure on Kūhiō Highway (Route 560) will be needed in the vicinity of the Hanalei Fire and Police Station and the Hanalei Bridge, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Friday, Sept. 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Traffic in both directions will be maintained using alternating traffic control. Flaggers will be staged at either end of the work area.  

During the closure, crews will clear the project staging area at the bottom of the slope, place construction signs and install required Best Management Practices (BMP). This marks the beginning of work on the permanent Hanalei Hill Slope Stabilization project, which is anticipated to be completed by November 2025, weather-permitting. 

To maximize the closure and minimize future disruption to highway users, HDOT crews will perform tree trimming along Hanalei Hill concurrent to the stabilization work.   

Motorists are advised to expect delays and proceed with caution through the work area. Electronic message boards will be in place to notify motorists of closure information.   

Please note all roadwork is weather permitting. For Kauaʻi weekly road closure information visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/ 

 

### 

You just read:

Upcoming lane closures for Hanalei Hill slope stabilization

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more