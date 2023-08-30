Submit Release
Deadline for Attorney Registration Is Friday

Ohio attorneys have until this Friday, Sept. 1, to register for the upcoming two-year licensing cycle. After Sept. 1 there is a $100 late fee.

Registration for this biennium – Sept. 1, 2023, to Aug. 31, 2025 – is online. To register, lawyers go to the attorney registration page on the Supreme Court of Ohio website. A video tutorial walks people through the process.

Active, corporate, and military spouse attorneys must register with the Office of Attorney Services. The two-year registration fee is $400. Attorneys who meet certain guidelines and limit their practice to pro bono cases through a recognized pro bono provider, known as emeritus pro bono, pay $75. For attorneys whose employer pays their registration fee, they can register designating the third-party payer. The employer can pay all attorney fees at once through the agency billing page.

Once registered, bar cards will be sent electronically. Attorneys can store the identification on their phone or print them out as needed.

Attorneys who fail to register by Oct. 31 will have their license suspended.

