The World’s First AI Summit for Mayors happening in Miami

We want to trigger discussions around AI in urban planning and development, and we want to see these technologies deployed at scale”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Can AI construct full-scale building projects? Maybe not yet. But we’re at a point where it can fast-track it and reduce the cost. In the last decade, we have seen a dramatic increase in the usage of AI in construction, architecture, and planning. From calculating a project’s carbon footprint to designing roofing panels with better acoustics, AI is playing a more significant role in creating cities of the future. But the general public is not aware of these changes.
That’s why Smart Cities America is hosting the world’s first AI Summit for Mayors as part of its Smart City Expo Miami this year. The Summit aims to raise awareness among policy-makers and key decision-makers about what artificial intelligence can do in the smart city space.
The main event will be the keynote from Dr. Jonathan Reichental
The AI Summit will begin with opening remarks from Bernardo Scheinkman, the founder/CEO of Smart Cities Americas and curator of Smart City Expo Miami, and Antonio Delgado Fornaguera, the Vice President of Innovation and Technology Partnerships at Miami Dade College. They will speak about the importance of AI and its role in building robust smart cities.
The keynote speech from Dr. Jonathan Reichental will follow the opening remarks. Dr. Reichental is a multiple award-winning tech expert who has served as the Chief Information Officer for the city of Palo Alto. He has published a variety of books related to technology and urban design, and in 2017 he was named one of the top 100 CIOs in the world. He is one of the most well-known thought leaders on topics such as blockchain, sustainability, smart cities, urban innovation, data governance, and digital transformation.
Dr. Reichental will discuss the history of AI, how it came to be, its early days, how it works, and where it is now. The keynote will cover what artificial intelligence can do at this point and talk about generative AI and its capabilities. It will discuss the role of generative AI in architecture, construction, urban planning, and more and the risks associated with it.
Why is Smart City Expo Miami hosting an AI summit?
In the last few years, urban planning teams have been increasingly deploying AI solutions to streamline their work.
For instance, Steven Paynter, a Toronto-based studio director for the design firm Gensler, has come up with an algorithm to identify conversion projects. After the COVID-19 pandemic, empty office buildings presented an opportunity to create residential spaces by converting them. But not all of them were viable projects and analyzing them was so expensive that many builders were hesitant to even consider them.
Paynter’s algorithm can quickly and at low cost identify office buildings best for conversion projects.
“Most of the discussions around AI are around what it can do in finance, startups, automation, and other sectors,” commented Scheinkman. “But there is so much innovation with AI in the smart city segment as well and we want to bring it out for the general public.”
“We want to trigger discussions around AI in urban planning and development, and we want to see these technologies deployed at scale.”
About Smart City Expo Miami
Smart City Expo Miami, happening this year from September 18th to 20th, is an innovation platform to promote educational and business initiatives to create a better future for citizens, communities, and cities. It gathers experts, policymakers, and industry leaders to discuss and showcase the latest technologies, strategies, and advancements in urban development. The expo offers a platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and collaboration aimed at creating smarter, more sustainable cities for the future.
