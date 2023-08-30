The National Heirloom Exposition Celebrates a World of Flavor

The Expo Hall, filled with colorful heirloom varieties, is a highlight of the event.

The National Heirloom Expo has been called "The World's Fair of Pure Food." Come to the Ventura County Fairgrounds September 12-14, 2023 to see why!

VENTURA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The National Heirloom Expo is America’s largest celebration of pure food and heirloom gardening, and it is celebrating its 10th anniversary at the Ventura County Fairgrounds in Ventura, September 12-14, 2023.The Expo offers an unparalleled opportunity to learn from some of the best minds working in gardening, health, non-GMO activism, and heirloom seed protection and preservation.Speakers include Indy Srinath, farmer, activist and host of Nat Geo’s “Farm Dreams;” rare fruit collector and grower Steven Murray; permaculture expert Larry Santoyo; anti-GMO activists Jeffrey Smith and Rachel Parent; a second speakers hall will feature talks and workshops by local experts on a range of topics. In all, more than 30 expert speakers will take the stage over the three-day event.Produce is the real star of the show at the expo, and a trip around the fairgrounds is like an international adventure in heirloom seeds and vegetables. The Expo Hall features hundreds of heirloom vegetables, fruits, herbs, and flowers, plus exhibits, fruit carvers, and more!Enjoy healthy food, entertainment, and a vendor hall with offerings including natural home- and garden-related products, clothing, books, and seeds.Highlights include:An heirloom seed swap each day from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.Giant pumpkins! Be there at 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 12, for the judging. The pumpkins will be on display throughout the event.Watermelon (and perhaps tomato) tastings each day in the Expo HallA heritage breed poultry show, with judging all day Tuesday, September 12A one-day pass is $15. Three-day passes are available for $30. All profits benefit school garden and food programs. School groups are admitted free, and assistance is available to defray transportation costs for school groups.The event is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.For more information, visit theheirloomexpo.com

Experience The National Heirloom Expo 2023