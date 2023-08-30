TWRA Plans Increased Management for OHV Use on North Cumberland WMA

CARYVILLE, Tenn.---The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is announcing additional management for Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) use on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area (NCWMA) including new trails, safety regulations, and mapping initiatives.

The Agency is currently developing 100 miles of new trails on the New River Unit and 100 miles of new trails on the Ed Carter Unit of NCWMA. As of now, 80 of the 100 miles of the New River trails are already complete and posted with signage, and work has begun on the remaining 20 miles. New River trail work is expected to be complete by 2025.

TWRA is partnering with The Nature Conservancy (TNC) to lay out the Ed Carter Unit trails, and a management plan is in place between the Agency and TNC, which allows for a maximum of 150 miles of trails and roads. Trails may be closed during periods of maintenance or for safety concerns.

Over the 25 years, NCWMA has grown from 53,000 acres to almost 204,000 acres and TWRA has expanded its managed OHV trail system to accommodate the growth in recreational users. There are currently 100 miles of managed trails on the Sundquist Unit of the WMA, and the new additions are expected to expand total trail access on the WMA to approximately 300 miles. TWRA also received grant funding to create a 20-mile connector trail through the Royal Blue Unit that links the Sundquist Unit with the New River Unit, with work on the project to begin next year.

Due to disruptions caused by recreational OHV riding during hunting season, some historic trails will be converted to seasonal hunter access trails to better accommodate all user groups. Other trails currently being used by OHV riders will remain open but no longer receive the same maintenance currently being implemented.

“Our goal is to have a sustainable, managed trail system that can be enjoyed by all users for years to come while focusing on the primary objective of the WMA, which is wildlife management,” said NCWMA Manager Keith Thomas. “It is always the priority of TWRA to place the safety of our sportsmen, conservation of our lands, and the wellbeing of our wildlife resources at the forefront of our efforts.”

OHV regulations require all riders to stay on designated trails on the WMA. Cutting new trails and off-trail riding is prohibited due to the serious environmental impact it poses through erosion, damage to wildlife habitat, and conflict with other user groups. Open trails are named and numbered at trailheads. TWRA has also launched a new initiative with partner organizations to improve digital mapping of the WMA to provide more resources for properly navigating trails. Once complete, digital maps will be available online.

To address growing safety concerns, the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission also voted to restrict alcohol use on WMAs to designated locations only such as Agency maintained campgrounds. This provision will be applied to the possession and consumption of alcohol while using OHVs. All riders are reminded that Driving Under the Influence (DUI) laws apply on state managed trails and public roads. Children under the age of 18 are required to wear a helmet while riding.

A valid permit is required for OHV use on the WMA. For more information on licensing, visit North Cumberland WMA | State of Tennessee, Wildlife Resources Agency (tn.gov).

---TWRA---