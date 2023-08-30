DC Chargers Market Worth $221.31 Billion by 2030

DC Chargers Market Opportunity Analysis

Rising demand for consumer electronics, increase in number of electric vehicles, and a number of government initiatives taken in this regard drive the growth of the global DC chargers market.” — AMR

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global DC chargers market was estimated at $67.40 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $221.31 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Download Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 234 Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9739

Rising demand for consumer electronics, increase in number of electric vehicles, and a number of government initiatives taken in this regard drive the growth of the global DC chargers market. On the other hand, high cost of DC chargers impedes the growth to some extent. However, emergence of high-end charging station infrastructure is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The global DC chargers market is analyzed across power output, end use, and region. Based on power output, the 10 kW To 100 kW segment accounted for nearly half of the total market share in 2020, and is anticipated to lead the trail by the end of 2030. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 13.80% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end use, the industrial segment contributed to more than half of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to dominate by 2030. The automotive segment, on the other would manifest the fastest CAGR of 30.70% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly one-third of the global DC chargers market. The region would also register the fastest CAGR of 14.10% during the forecast period. The other provinces studied in the report include North America, Europe and LAMEA.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9739

The key market players analyzed in the global DC chargers market report include AEG Power Solutions, Bori S.p.A., Siemens AG, Delta Electronics, Inc., ABB Ltd., Helios Power Solutions Group, Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd, Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Private Ltd., Phihong Technology Co., Ltd, and Statron Ltd. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This study comprises analytical depiction of the DC charger market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall DC charger market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The present DC charger market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the DC charger market share of key vendors.

The report includes the market trends and competitive analysis of key vendors operating in the DC charger market.