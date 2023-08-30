Driving Change: Open Road's Impactful Partnership with Subaru Share the Love Event

About

The Open Road represents infinite opportunity. We spend approximately 60 hours a year commuting! Many of us travel up to 2 hours, back and forth every day. With all that time behind the wheel, you want to be comfortable in a safe, reliable vehicle that gets you there and back, week after week. The Open Road Auto Group is here to provide the opportunity for the perfect vehicle for the die-hard commuter, the weekend traveler, the car pool parent and everyone in between. We have 19 dealerships serving communities in New Jersey and New York, representing such brands as Audi, Acura, BMW, Cadillac, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Honda, Mazda, Subaru, Chevrolet, Volvo and Volkswagen. All our vehicles are available to view at Openroad.com.

Visit Our Website