Driving Change: Open Road's Impactful Partnership with Subaru Share the Love Event
Open Road makes an impact on the communities it serves. Learn more about the philanthropic efforts of Open Road Auto Group and the Subaru Share The Love Event.BRIDGEWATER, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the years Open Road has been a proud partner of the Subaru Share the Love Event. Over 15 years Subaru has donated more than $256 million to national and local charities. Subaru allows participating dealerships to donate to one of 4 national charities like The ASPCA, Make-A-Wish, Meals on Wheels, and The National Park Foundation or local charities. Subaru has helped donate to over 2,100 hometown charities, one being the Foundation For Morristown Medical Center with the help of Open Road Auto Group. Subaru gives retailers around the country the opportunity to support their community and make an impact with local charities annualy. Open Road always takes advantage of the opportunity to improve our community.
Morristown Medical Center, renowned for its exceptional patient care, cutting-edge medical research, and community outreach programs, serves as a cornerstone of health and wellness in the region. Open Road's donation to the medical center not only provides crucial financial support but also serves as a testament to the efforts required to enhance the quality of life for local individuals. The partnership between Open Road Auto Group and the Subaru Share the Love Event is a powerful reminder of the transformative potential that lies between business and community service. Open Road's involvement in this event is just one part of our broader commitment to charitable initiatives within the many communities operated. Open Road consistently seeks out opportunities to support local organizations and causes that align with our values. From educational programs to local philanthropy, the charitable endeavors cover a wide range of areas that reflect the diverse needs of the communities we serve.
Open Road Auto Group's involvement in the Subaru Share the Love Event is a testament to the positive influence that businesses can have on the well-being of their communities. By choosing Morristown Medical Center as the beneficiary of our donation, Open Road has not only contributed to a vital healthcare institution but has also highlighted the significance of collaboration and compassion in achieving lasting change. As Open Road Auto Group continues to weave the fabric of community support, we aim actions to inspire others to follow suit. Our commitment to making a difference serves as a reminder that businesses have the power to shape a better future, one act of kindness at a time. Through the participation in the Subaru Share the Love Event and our ongoing philanthropic efforts, we drive home the message that success is measured not just in sales, but in the positive impact a business leaves on the lives of those it serves.
