Global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size is Set to Forecast $22.3 Billion by 2030 | Genomic Exploration

[227 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 12.1 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 22.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 15% between 2023 and 2030.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market - By Technology (Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips, Targeted Analysis, And Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)), By Test Type (Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing, Nutrigenomics Testing, And Ancestry & Relationship Testing), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 12.1 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 22.3 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing? How big is the Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Industry?

Report Overview:

The global direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market size was evaluated at $12.1 billion in 2022 and is slated to hit $22.3 billion by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 15% between 2023 and 2030.

The term "direct-to-consumer" (DTC) genetic testing refers to a genetic test that is marketed directly to end-users in the form of a test kit without taking the Test Types of physicians or other healthcare technology. This type of genetic test can be purchased on the internet, on television, or through other marketing sites. In addition to this, these assessments make use of next-generation sequencing technologies in order to determine the degree to which customers are vulnerable to a wide variety of diseases and characteristics. In addition, recent advancements in technology for genome sequencing have made it possible for direct-to-consumer genetic testing companies to genotype a greater number of SNPs across genes at lower cost. The development of new technology for genome sequencing has opened up new avenues for direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing, which has resulted in the establishment of new businesses such as 23andMe and Navigenics. Reportedly, these companies examine individuals for a wide variety of gene variations associated to both complex diseases and typical characteristics.

In addition, there is an extensive selection of tests that can be found on the internet. Some of the companies that participate in the Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) genetic testing market advertise tests that provide insights into a person's athletic ability and their capacity to taste unpleasant flavours. While other industry participants emphasise healthcare-related items such as carrier testing, testing for susceptibility to common diseases, and pharmacogenomics testing. In addition to this, many of the companies, such as 23andMe and easyDNA UK, provide susceptibility tests. The latter company provides propensity DTC genetic testing for almost 25 different diseases, including atrial fibrillation, type 1 and type 2 diabetes, cancer, and multiple sclerosis, among others.

Global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market: Growth Factors

Increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases will direct the course of market trends worldwide.

Direct-to-consumer genetic testing provide information regarding a person's genetic predisposition to a variety of diseases and conditions, including heart conditions, mental illness, diabetes, and Alzheimer's disease, among others. In addition to this, direct-to-consumer genetic testing can also provide information regarding genetic factors that can influence how the body reacts to a specific diet, pharmaceutical drugs, alcohol, or caffeine. It would appear that the tests also provide information regarding the genes that are responsible for determining things like athletic performance, eye colour, and different types of baldness in men. In the years to come, it is projected that all of these previously mentioned variables will work together to expedite the expansion of the market for direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing.

In addition, DTC testing offers a myriad of benefits to the end-users, is widely accessible, and can be purchased at prices that are reasonable. In addition, customers can obtain the testing kit online, so geographical boundaries are not a factor in their ability to get their hands on the test type. Because the company has been seeing a precipitous drop in expenses over the course of the past few years, it is anticipated that the global market will make progress in the years to come. Over the course of the aforementioned time frame, it is anticipated that all of these factors will guide the spike in the size of the global direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market.

Inadequate protection of personal information may impede the growth of the worldwide sector between 2023 and 2030.

The global expansion of the direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market will be slowed down by factors including a lack of data security and confidentiality, as well as mounting ethical issues. In addition to this, some customers may be reluctant to disclose their genetic information out of concern that their privacy will be invaded, which can further reduce the demand for direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing activities in every region of the world.

Report Scope

Market Size in 2022: USD 12.1 billion
Projected Market Size in 2030: USD 22.3 billion
CAGR Growth Rate: 15%
Base Year: 2022
Forecast Years: 2023-2030
Key Market Players: Blueprint Genetics Oy, The SkinDNA Company Private Limited, Full Genomes, Pathway Genomics, MyHeritage, 23andMe, Living DNA Ltd., Ancestry, Genesis Healthcare Company, Family Tree DNA, Color, Helix, EasyDNA, Identigene, Helix OpCo LLC, Ambry Genetics, Karmagenes, DNA Genotek Inc., and MapMyGenome.
Key Segment: By Test Type, By Technology, and By Region
Major Regions Covered: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market for direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing around the world may be broken down into three categories: test type, technology, and geography.

The single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) chips, targeted analysis, and whole genome sequencing (WGS) segments make up the global direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing industry. These three categories are broken down in terms of the technologies used. In addition to this, it is anticipated that the market for single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) chips, which accounted for about two-thirds of the total market share in 2022, will see the highest growth rate over the course of the subsequent years. It is possible that an increasing demand for technologically improved direct-to-consumer genetic tests will play a role in the expansion of this sector in the years to come. The increasing popularity of single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) chips can be linked to their capacity to assess changes in dose as well as DNA polymorphism. Furthermore, SNP chips have uses in microarray analysis, which can be used to screen patients for cancer. According to reports, SNP chips make it possible to do more accurate DTC genetic testing.

The global direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing industry is segmented into predictive testing, carrier testing, nutrigenomics testing, and ancestry and relationship testing, respectively, based on the type of test that is being conducted. In addition to this, it is anticipated that the predictive testing segment, which accounted for a sizeable portion of the global industry share in 2022, would continue to maintain its position as the leading segment in the global industry in the years to come. The segmental expansion over the assessment timeframe could be the result of an increase in the focus of healthcare service providers on predictive testing for the purpose of preventing future difficulties in patients and, as a result, reducing the death rates. In addition, the combination of AI and predictive testing can further increase the growth of individual segments. In addition, the development of improved methods for genomic analysis has resulted in an enormous demand for predictive testing, which has in turn spurred the rise of the market.

The global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market is segmented as follows:

By Test Type

Predictive Testing

Carrier Testing

Nutrigenomics Testing

Ancestry & Relationship Testing

By Technology

Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips

Targeted Analysis

Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market include -

Blueprint Genetics Oy

The SkinDNA Company Private Limited

Full Genomes

Pathway Genomics

MyHeritage

23andMe

Living DNA Ltd.

Ancestry

Genesis Healthcare Company

Family Tree DNA

Color

Helix

EasyDNA

Identigene

Helix OpCo LLC

Ambry Genetics

Karmagenes

DNA Genotek Inc.

MapMyGenome

Key Insights:

The Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market size was valued at around US$ 12.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 22.3 billion by 2030.

The global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing providing information about a genetic inclination towards a spectrum of disorders such as heart ailments, mental illness, diabetes, and Alzheimer’s.

In terms of technology, the Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips segment is slated to register the fastest CAGR over the analysis period.

Based on the technology, the predictive testing segment is predicted to lead the segmental surge over the forecast timeline.

Region-wise, the European Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Industry?

What segments does the Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Test Type, By Technology, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America is likely to establish a dominant position in the global market over the forecast timeline

North America, which accounted for half of the global direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market share in 2022, will be the leading region during the assessment timeline. Moreover, the expansion of the regional market over the anticipated timeframe can be owing to a rise in the per capita income in countries like the U.S. and Canada, which has prompted customers to spend more on direct-to-consumer genetic testing and the most prominent genetic tests being ancestral & nutrigenomics tests. This has resulted in a rise in the interest and popularity of DTC genetic testing in the region, thereby leading to humungous growth of the market in the sub-continent.

The European direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing industry is set to register the highest CAGR in the next couple of years owing to the presence of key players in European countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, and Finland. Apart from this, the rise in the number of people suffering from chronic diseases will pave the way for regional industry expansion. Huge demand for high quality of life will further enlarge the scope of demand for direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing activities in the European continent. Increase in genetic disorders will drive the regional industry trends.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

