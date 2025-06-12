Bitcoin Solaris Enters Final Presale Phase With $3.8M Raised Ahead of July Launch





TALLINN, Estonia, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTC-S sets sights on 2025 wealth creation with dual-consensus architecture, 100K+ TPS, and smart staking rewards With under eight weeks left before its public launch, Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S) has crossed a major milestone in its presale: over $3.8 million raised and more than 11,000 early adopters onboarded. Priced at $7 in its current phase and scheduled to launch at $20, BTC-S is quickly positioning itself as one of the most anticipated blockchain projects of 2025.

More than just another token, Bitcoin Solaris introduces a next-generation blockchain infrastructure built to scale, incentivize participation, and power real utility. The network is designed around a hybrid consensus model—combining SHA-256 Proof-of-Work (PoW) with Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS)—to deliver both robust security and speed.

We’re creating a high-throughput, inclusive ecosystem where users can earn rewards based on real contribution, not just capital." said a core developer from the Bitcoin Solaris team.





Key Features Now Live or In Development:

Block Times: 15 seconds for fast confirmations



15 seconds for fast confirmations Transactions Per Second: Capable of 100,000+



Capable of 100,000+ Validator Rotation: Every 24 hours to maximize decentralization



Every 24 hours to maximize decentralization Energy Use: 99.95% lower than traditional PoW networks



99.95% lower than traditional PoW networks Accessibility: Full support for web, desktop, and mobile wallets



Momentum Is Building—And the Numbers Prove It

Bitcoin Solaris is now in Phase 7 of its presale , and the pace is accelerating:

Over $3.8 million raised



More than 11,000 users joined



Current price: $7, next phase: $8, launch: $20



Less than 8 weeks left until full allocation closes



Investors aren’t just responding to price action—they’re reacting to the fundamentals. In a detailed breakdown, 2Bit Crypto highlighted the technical edge and performance roadmap that’s turning heads across the space.

Early Bitcoin Changed Lives—BTC-S Is the Second Chance

How Bitcoin Solaris Will Make People Rich





BTC-S isn’t just for holding—it’s for building wealth through participation.

40% of rewards go to miners on the Base Layer



25% to validators on the Solaris Layer



20% to stakers



10% reserved for development



5% supports the community



Rewards scale with your contribution—factoring in time held, task complexity, and even device capability. The more value you provide, the more the network gives back. It’s built to distribute—not concentrate—wealth.

A Glimpse Into the Road Ahead

Bitcoin Solaris isn’t just a plan—it’s executing on a timeline that’s already underway.

After launching its token and whitepaper in Q2 2025, the project moved quickly into community building and core protocol development. By early 2026, the testnet will go live, validator tools will be deployed, and bridge integration with Solana will be finalized.

The full mainnet rollout is scheduled for Q3 2026, accompanied by exchange listings, governance tools, and major enterprise partnerships. Following that, DApp expansion, a decentralized exchange, and institutional adoption will take center stage heading into 2027 and beyond.

This roadmap isn’t years away—it’s happening now.

Audited, Battle-Tested, and Ready for Growth

All BTC-S smart contracts have been fully audited and passed inspection. You can verify the full audit reports via Cyberscope and Freshcoins . Built in Rust and optimized for scale, these contracts support everything from DeFi and synthetic assets to NFTs, tokenized systems, and cross-chain functionality.





Community conversations are already heating up on Telegram and X , where early adopters are lining up for what could be the most significant wealth-building crypto in years.

The Window Is Narrow. The Potential Is Massive.

Bitcoin’s early millionaires were defined by timing. Now, Bitcoin Solaris offers a similar setup—only this time with faster tech, greater utility, and a presale window that’s still open. If history really does rhyme, 2025 could be remembered as the year BTC-S redefined what it means to be early in crypto.

For more information on Bitcoin Solaris:

Website: https://www.bitcoinsolaris.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/Bitcoinsolaris

X: https://x.com/BitcoinSolaris



Media Contact

Xander Levine

press@bitcoinsolaris.com

Press Kit: Available upon request

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Bitcoin Solaris. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34571973-5a21-4812-b4ad-84423a1e5a7a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c145344-816a-4bc0-9cb8-cc986471c66b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0858913e-4cca-4d85-9d6c-ad4f83d3e182

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa8c62a5-c0a1-4e28-a5cb-d85540ecd6ef

Bitcoin Solaris Bitcoin Solaris Bitcoin Solaris Bitcoin Solaris Bitcoin Solaris Bitcoin Solaris Bitcoin Solaris Bitcoin Solaris

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.