We made the Inc. 5000 List!!!

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 853% Percent, Hommati Ranks No. 693rd Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Our 145 franchisees in 41 states have worked hard building their own businesses while helping us build ours. We look forward to continued growth and prosperity.” — Jerry Clum

COLUMBUS, OHIO, USA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. revealed today that Hommati Franchise Network, Inc. ranks No. 693 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“It’s with great pride that Hommati ranked as the 693rd on the Inc. 5000 annual list of the fastest-growing private companies. Our 145 franchisees in 41 states have worked hard building their own businesses while helping us build ours. We look forward to continued growth and prosperity. I want to personally thank all our staff at Hommati Franchise Network, Inc. who support our franchisees and all 145 of our franchisees for their hard work and dedication that has helped to make this possible.”

Jerry Clum

CEO/Founder

Hommati Franchise Network, Inc.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

Hommati is one of the fastest-growing franchise systems and the only franchisor that offers digital services to real estate agents such as 3D Virtual Tours, VR Tours, Drone Aerial Videos, HDR Photography, Video Slideshows, Schematic Floor Plans, Brochure Creation, Social Media Marketing and more. These services are designed to assist real estate agents in generating up to 403% more traffic and inquiries on their listings, sell homes up to 31% faster and for up to a 9% higher selling price. Agents that inform sellers that they invest in this innovative technology are winning as many as 25-60% more of their listing presentations. Hommati helps agents, win more listings, sell more homes, sell them faster and for a higher selling price.

CONTACT:

Joe Ciamacco

VP of Franchise Development

(614) 392-5870

joeciamacco@hommati.com

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/.