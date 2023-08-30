Wyoming Aeronautics Commission to meet September 5-7

Jackson, Wyo – The Wyoming Aeronautics Commission will meet September 5-7, 2023, in Jackson to attend the Jackson Hole Air Improvement Resources’ Airline Rendezvous and to conduct a business meeting.

The Commission will attend Airline Rendezvous events on the evenings of September 5-6, but no official business will be conducted. The commission will also attend the Air Transportation Liaison Committee meeting on September 6 at 8:00 a.m. in the Grand Room of the Snow King Resort. That afternoon, at 2:30 p.m., commissioners and WYDOT staff will tour the Wyoming Highway 22 Snake River Bridge project near Wilson.

The commission will hold its regular business meeting on Thursday, September 7, at 9:30 a.m., in the Administration Building of the Jackson Hole Airport, 1250 East Airport Road, Jackson. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

The Commission will meet in person with a video conference option. To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials, visit the Aeronautics website and click on the corresponding hyperlink. For more information, please call the Commission Secretary at (307) 777‑4015 or email AeronauticsCommission@wyo.gov.