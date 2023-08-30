Healey-Driscoll Administration Awards $31.5 Million in Climate Resiliency Funding to Communities
Grantee
Project Title
Total Award
Amherst
Fort River Watershed Improvements for Flood & Water Quality Resiliency
$ 169,250
Andover
Climate Ready Shawsheen - Preparing for Flood Resilience
$ 81,900
Attleboro
Green Stormwater Infrastructure Feasibility Study
$ 101,250
Avon
Urban Park for People: Resilient D.W. Field Park
$ 1,455,350
Barnstable
Hyannis Harbor Master Plan
$ 199,000
Bolton
Future Resilient Field at Derby
$ 22,300
Boston (& Revere)
Regional Climate Resilience and Recreation in Boston, Revere, and Belle Isle Marsh
$ 330,500
Briggsville Water District (& Town of Clarksburg)
Briggsville Water District Land Acquisition and Tank Engineering for Flood and Drought Resilience
$ 48,150
Brookline
Brookline Town-Wide Drainage Model, System Evaluation & Vulnerability Assessment
$ 145,226
Buckland
Design of Clesson Brook Watershed Resiliency Projects
$ 160,000
Burlington (& Upper Mystic Communities)
Retrofits to Facilities that Host or Serve Priority Populations
$ 90,600
Carlisle
Climate Resilience Land Use Best Practices in Carlisle
$ 93,740
Chelsea
Heat Mitigation at Chelsea's Elementary Schools
$ 315,690
Chelsea
Advancing the Vision for a Resilient & Community Focused Eastern Avenue
$ 339,000
Chesterfield
Chesterfield MVP Planning
$ 76,000
Clarksburg
Four Corners Floodplain Restoration and Flood Resiliency Project
$ 215,143
Conway
Conway Center Flood Mitigation Project
$ 279,000
Dartmouth
Nature-Based Solutions Retrofit of Critical Infrastructure within Coastal Flood-Prone Areas
$ 84,375
Dedham
Short and Long-Term Flood Resilience Strategies for Dedham's Manor Neighborhood
$ 93,750
Dedham (& Boston, Canton, Foxborough, Milton, Norwood, Sharon, Stoughton, Westwood)
Neponset River Watershed Regional Climate Resilience Collaborative and Flood Model Phase 2
$ 608,134
Deerfield
Deerfield Green Infrastructure
$ 237,823
Devens (& Ayer)
Taking Root: Expanding the Ayer-Devens Pocket Forest Project
$ 109,004
Easthampton
Emerald Place Resiliency Improvements
$ 304,800
Egremont (& Great Barrington)
Bringing Climate Action Home to Egremont
$ 81,500
Everett
The Resilient and Accessible Habitat at Rivergreen on the Malden River Project
$ 97,795
Everett (& Melrose, Chelsea)
Creating Oases in our Hottest Neighborhoods: Increasing Urban Forest Health through Green-Grey Solutions in the Mystic Watershed
$ 390,725
Fall River (& Swansea, Somerset, Dighton, Freetown, Westport, Dartmouth)
Regional Water Supply Firm Yield Analysis and Systems Assessment Under Climate Change
$ 111,170
Fitchburg
Blue/Green Downtown Fitchburg - Climate Adaptation Action Plan
$ 365,000
Fitchburg
Generating & Measuring Resiliency in Downtown Fitchburg with Nature-Based Solutions
$ 293,800
Fitchburg (& Leominster, Groton, Pepperell, Ashburnham)
Nashua River Watershed Natural Solutions Action Project
$ 403,985
Framingham
Walnut Street Neighborhood Flood Mitigation - Construction
$ 1,987,968
Framingham (& Ashland, Sherborn)
Protection of a Climate Resilient Tri-City Open Space Cluster in MetroWest
$ 215,000
Gloucester
City of Gloucester Low-Lying Roads Project
$ 58,506
Great Barrington
Lake Mansfield Improvements Phase 2
$ 709,720
Groveland
Town of Groveland Continuation of Johnson Creek Watershed Flood Resiliency Project
$ 143,666
Hadley
Town of Hadley Watershed-Wide Flood Resilience Improvements
$ 157,641
Hampden
Town of Hampden Main Street Bridge Replacement and Green Solutions Project
$ 247,740
Harvard
Harvard Littleton County Road Land Protection
$ 401,250
Harvard
Harvard Climate Implementation Plan - Phase One: Protective Bylaws and Community Outreach
$ 47,390
Harwich (& Brewster)
Harwich Route 124 Culvert Restoration
$ 89,913
Holyoke
Green Infrastructure Design and Land Protection in the Day Brook Watershed
$ 192,900
Holyoke
Recipes for a Resilient Holyoke: A Community Cookbook
$ 141,680
Hull
Hampton Circle Area Adaptation Roadmap Phase 2
$ 200,000
Ipswich
Ipswich Town Wharf Pump Station Relocation and Coastal Resiliency Improvement Project
$ 235,000
Ipswich (& Essex)
Upper Castle Neck Salt Marsh Restoration
$ 104,848
Leyden (& Bernardston)
The Identification, Assessment, and Mitigation of Multi-Town Wildfire Hazards
$ 179,200
Longmeadow
Cooley Brook Watershed Improvements Phase 2: Conceptual & Permitting Design
$ 424,375
Ludlow
Resilient Stormwater and Urban Heat Island Assessment
$ 135,000
Lynn
G.E.A.A. Field - Flooding Now, Floodable in the Future
$ 190,000
Malden
Malden River Works for Waterfront Equity and Resilience
$ 2,998,049
Martha's Vineyard Commission (& Aquinnah, Chilmark, Edgartown, Nantucket, Oak Bluffs, Tisbury, West Tisbury)
Fostering Ecosystem Resilience through Mapping, Prioritization, and Community Engagement
$ 163,540
Mashpee
Town of Mashpee, Increasing Resilience to Harmful Algal Blooms in Santuit Pond - Town Landing Stormwater Design and Permitting
$ 228,000
Medford
Medford Urban Forest Vulnerability Assessment
$ 106,500
Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) (& Metro Mayors Coalition Communities)
Metro Mayors Cool Roof Project
$ 88,500
Monson
Bunyan Road Relocation and Floodplain Restoration
$ 291,500
Natick
Climate Resilient Park Network Along the Charles River in South Natick
$ 290,000
New Bedford
Kempton Street Green Infrastructure
$ 350,750
Newburyport
Climate Resilient Newburyport: Community Collaboration & Capacity Building Project
$ 191,377
Northbridge
Flood Resilience and Water Quality Protection Through Better Causeway and Green Infrastructure Design
$ 402,627
Norwood
Hennessey Field Stormwater Detention Basin Concept Design
$ 432,000
Oak Bluffs
Oak Bluffs Design of the Coastal Resilience Improvements for the Dukes County Ave Pump Station
$ 146,658
Pittsfield
Francis Avenue Parklet, Stormwater Designs, and Routing Study to West Street
$ 322,435
Plymouth
Bartlett Road Dam Removal, Culvert Resiliency, and Stormwater Improvements
$ 1,975,959
Revere
Diamond Creek Catchment Climate Resilience Improvements - Design and Permitting
$ 386,911
Revere (& Saugus, Lynn, Malden, Everett)
SPRARR-Regional Prioritization and Design Project
$ 154,717
Rockport
Rockport Coastal Resilience Planning Project
$ 242,067
Sharon
Climate Resiliency Watershed Plan: Lake Massapoag 2025-2050
$ 75,000
Southwick
Kline Road/Shurtleff Brook Culvert Replacement Project
$ 526,800
Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohicans
Fenn Farm- Monument Mountain Acquisition Project
$ 2,257,990
Water Supply District of Acton (& Town of Acton)
549 Main Street Water Supply & Open Space Preservation Acquisition
$ 1,501,610
West Boylston
Resilient Streams of the Wachusett Reservoir
$ 105,000
West Newbury
Evaluating Vulnerabilities and Options to Promote Resiliency: River Road and Environs
$ 150,000
West Springfield
Establishment of a Tree Nursery and Development of Tree Planting Program
$ 59,000
Westborough
Aquifer Recharge for Water Resiliency
$ 271,950
Wilbraham
Wilbraham Culvert Assessment
$ 60,000
Williamsburg
Williamsburg Mill River Watershed Planning
$ 682,085
Winthrop (& Revere, Boston)
Belle Isle Marsh as a Nature Based Solution to Coastal Flooding: Regional Collaboration and Morton Street Neighborhood Design and Permitting
$ 291,076
Woburn
Hurld Park - Heat Resilient Park CDs
$ 180,500
Worcester
Resilient Community Place-Making and Miyawaki Forests
$ 409,461
Total (79)
$ 28,507,819