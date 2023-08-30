Submit Release
Healey-Driscoll Administration Awards $31.5 Million in Climate Resiliency Funding to Communities  

Grantee 

Project Title 

Total Award 

Amherst 

Fort River Watershed Improvements for Flood & Water Quality Resiliency 

 $               169,250  

Andover 

Climate Ready Shawsheen - Preparing for Flood Resilience 

 $                 81,900  

Attleboro 

Green Stormwater Infrastructure Feasibility Study 

 $               101,250  

Avon 

Urban Park for People: Resilient D.W. Field Park 

 $            1,455,350  

Barnstable 

Hyannis Harbor Master Plan 

 $               199,000  

Bolton 

Future Resilient Field at Derby 

 $                 22,300  

Boston (& Revere) 

Regional Climate Resilience and Recreation in Boston, Revere, and Belle Isle Marsh 

 $               330,500  

Briggsville Water District (& Town of Clarksburg)  

Briggsville Water District Land Acquisition and Tank Engineering for Flood and Drought Resilience 

 $                 48,150  

Brookline 

Brookline Town-Wide Drainage Model, System Evaluation & Vulnerability Assessment 

 $               145,226  

Buckland 

Design of Clesson Brook Watershed Resiliency Projects 

 $               160,000  

Burlington (& Upper Mystic Communities) 

Retrofits to Facilities that Host or Serve Priority Populations 

 $                 90,600  

Carlisle 

Climate Resilience Land Use Best Practices in Carlisle 

 $                 93,740  

Chelsea 

Heat Mitigation at Chelsea's Elementary Schools  

 $               315,690  

Chelsea 

Advancing the Vision for a Resilient & Community Focused Eastern Avenue 

 $               339,000  

Chesterfield 

Chesterfield MVP Planning 

 $                 76,000  

Clarksburg 

Four Corners Floodplain Restoration and Flood Resiliency Project 

 $               215,143  

Conway 

Conway Center Flood Mitigation Project 

 $               279,000  

Dartmouth 

Nature-Based Solutions Retrofit of Critical Infrastructure within Coastal Flood-Prone Areas 

 $                 84,375  

Dedham 

Short and Long-Term Flood Resilience Strategies for Dedham's Manor Neighborhood 

 $                 93,750  

Dedham (& Boston, Canton, Foxborough, Milton, Norwood, Sharon, Stoughton, Westwood) 

Neponset River Watershed Regional Climate Resilience Collaborative and Flood Model Phase 2 

 $               608,134  

Deerfield 

Deerfield Green Infrastructure 

 $               237,823  

Devens (& Ayer) 

Taking Root:  Expanding the Ayer-Devens Pocket Forest Project 

 $               109,004  

Easthampton 

Emerald Place Resiliency Improvements 

 $               304,800  

Egremont (& Great Barrington) 

Bringing Climate Action Home to Egremont 

 $                 81,500  

Everett 

The Resilient and Accessible Habitat at Rivergreen on the Malden River Project    

 $                 97,795  

Everett (& Melrose, Chelsea) 

Creating Oases in our Hottest Neighborhoods: Increasing Urban Forest Health through Green-Grey Solutions in the Mystic Watershed 

 $               390,725  

Fall River (& Swansea, Somerset, Dighton, Freetown, Westport, Dartmouth) 

Regional Water Supply Firm Yield Analysis and Systems Assessment Under Climate Change 

 $               111,170  

Fitchburg 

Blue/Green Downtown Fitchburg - Climate Adaptation Action Plan 

 $               365,000  

Fitchburg  

Generating & Measuring Resiliency in Downtown Fitchburg with Nature-Based Solutions 

 $               293,800  

Fitchburg (& Leominster, Groton, Pepperell, Ashburnham) 

Nashua River Watershed Natural Solutions Action Project 

 $               403,985  

Framingham 

Walnut Street Neighborhood Flood Mitigation - Construction 

 $            1,987,968  

Framingham (& Ashland, Sherborn) 

Protection of a Climate Resilient Tri-City Open Space Cluster in MetroWest 

 $               215,000  

Gloucester 

City of Gloucester Low-Lying Roads Project 

 $                 58,506  

Great Barrington 

Lake Mansfield Improvements Phase 2 

 $               709,720  

Groveland 

Town of Groveland Continuation of Johnson Creek Watershed Flood Resiliency Project 

 $               143,666  

Hadley 

Town of Hadley Watershed-Wide Flood Resilience Improvements 

 $               157,641  

Hampden 

Town of Hampden Main Street Bridge Replacement and Green Solutions Project  

 $               247,740  

Harvard 

Harvard Littleton County Road Land Protection  

 $               401,250  

Harvard 

Harvard Climate Implementation Plan - Phase One: Protective Bylaws and Community Outreach 

 $                 47,390  

Harwich (& Brewster) 

Harwich Route 124 Culvert Restoration 

 $                 89,913  

Holyoke 

Green Infrastructure Design and Land Protection in the Day Brook Watershed 

 $               192,900  

Holyoke  

Recipes for a Resilient Holyoke: A Community Cookbook 

 $               141,680  

Hull 

Hampton Circle Area Adaptation Roadmap Phase 2 

 $               200,000  

Ipswich 

Ipswich Town Wharf Pump Station Relocation and Coastal Resiliency Improvement Project 

 $               235,000  

Ipswich (& Essex) 

Upper Castle Neck Salt Marsh Restoration 

 $               104,848  

Leyden (& Bernardston) 

The Identification, Assessment, and Mitigation of Multi-Town Wildfire Hazards 

 $               179,200 

Longmeadow 

Cooley Brook Watershed Improvements Phase 2: Conceptual & Permitting Design 

 $               424,375  

Ludlow 

Resilient Stormwater and Urban Heat Island Assessment 

 $               135,000  

Lynn 

G.E.A.A. Field - Flooding Now, Floodable in the Future 

 $               190,000  

Malden  

Malden River Works for Waterfront Equity and Resilience 

 $            2,998,049  

Martha's Vineyard Commission (& Aquinnah, Chilmark, Edgartown, Nantucket, Oak Bluffs, Tisbury, West Tisbury) 

Fostering Ecosystem Resilience through Mapping, Prioritization, and Community Engagement 

 $               163,540  

Mashpee 

Town of Mashpee, Increasing Resilience to Harmful Algal Blooms in Santuit Pond - Town Landing Stormwater Design and Permitting 

 $               228,000  

Medford 

Medford Urban Forest Vulnerability Assessment  

 $               106,500  

Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) (& Metro Mayors Coalition Communities) 

Metro Mayors Cool Roof Project 

 $                 88,500  

Monson 

Bunyan Road Relocation and Floodplain Restoration 

 $               291,500  

Natick 

Climate Resilient Park Network Along the Charles River in South Natick 

 $               290,000  

New Bedford 

Kempton Street Green Infrastructure 

 $               350,750  

Newburyport 

Climate Resilient Newburyport: Community Collaboration & Capacity Building Project  

 $               191,377  

Northbridge 

Flood Resilience and Water Quality Protection Through Better Causeway and Green Infrastructure Design 

 $               402,627  

Norwood 

Hennessey Field Stormwater Detention Basin Concept Design  

 $               432,000  

Oak Bluffs 

Oak Bluffs Design of the Coastal Resilience Improvements for the Dukes County Ave Pump Station  

 $               146,658  

Pittsfield 

Francis Avenue Parklet, Stormwater Designs, and Routing Study to West Street  

 $               322,435  

Plymouth 

Bartlett Road Dam Removal, Culvert Resiliency, and Stormwater Improvements 

 $            1,975,959  

Revere 

Diamond Creek Catchment Climate Resilience Improvements - Design and Permitting 

 $               386,911  

Revere (& Saugus, Lynn, Malden, Everett) 

SPRARR-Regional Prioritization and Design Project 

 $               154,717  

Rockport 

Rockport Coastal Resilience Planning Project 

 $               242,067  

Sharon 

Climate Resiliency Watershed Plan: Lake Massapoag 2025-2050 

 $                 75,000  

Southwick 

Kline Road/Shurtleff Brook Culvert Replacement Project 

 $               526,800  

Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohicans  

Fenn Farm- Monument Mountain Acquisition Project 

 $            2,257,990  

Water Supply District of Acton (& Town of Acton) 

549 Main Street Water Supply & Open Space Preservation Acquisition 

 $            1,501,610  

West Boylston 

Resilient Streams of the Wachusett Reservoir 

 $               105,000  

West Newbury 

Evaluating Vulnerabilities and Options to Promote Resiliency: River Road and Environs  

 $               150,000  

West Springfield 

Establishment of a Tree Nursery and Development of Tree Planting Program 

 $                 59,000  

Westborough 

Aquifer Recharge for Water Resiliency 

 $               271,950  

Wilbraham 

Wilbraham Culvert Assessment 

 $                 60,000  

Williamsburg 

Williamsburg Mill River Watershed Planning 

 $               682,085  

Winthrop (& Revere, Boston) 

Belle Isle Marsh as a Nature Based Solution to Coastal Flooding: Regional Collaboration and Morton Street Neighborhood Design and Permitting 

 $               291,076  

Woburn 

Hurld Park - Heat Resilient Park CDs 

 $               180,500  

Worcester 

Resilient Community Place-Making and Miyawaki Forests 

 $               409,461  

Total (79) 

 

 $          28,507,819  

