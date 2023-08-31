Livingston Synagogue Goes Solar

Temple Beth Shalom's 272.7kW Rooftop Solar Arrays Temple Beth Shalom's Environmental Impact Geoscape Solar is proud to have partnered with Temple Beth Shalom for their solar project.

Temple Beth Shalom proudly announces the September 7th, 10AM ribbon cutting ceremony for their 272.7kW solar energy system with Livingston Mayor Vieira.

Solar energy is long term solution that saves Temple Beth Shalom a significant amount on monthly electric bills and allows the congregation to practice Tikkun Olam – repairing the world.” — Brian Fern, Executive Vice President

LIVINGSTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As Temple Beth Shalom's congregation has been growing, so do their operating costs. This is what prompted our Board of Directors to explore solutions that would reduce Temple Beth Shalom’s monthly expenses while growing programming and services to our congregation.

After much exploration, Brian Fern, CPA, Executive Vice President, put his faith in power and introduced solar energy. Brian has been a Temple Beth Shalom member for over 18 years and has been on their Executive Board for the last 10 years. Brian, a fractional CFO, has always looked for ways to assist Temple Beth Shalom in financial savings, which is one way he serves his clients regularly.

"Solar energy is long term solution that not only saves us a significant amount on monthly electric bills, but also allows the congregation to practice “Tikkun Olam” – repairing the world," said Fern. "Our congregation has embraced empowering ourselves and future generations to be good stewards of the environment."

Temple Beth Shalom interviewed multiple solar energy providers and ultimately chose Geoscape Solar to install a sophisticated 272.7kW solar energy system which covers 97% of our energy usage. After obtaining exclusive financing through Geoscape Solar, Temple Beth Shalom’s electric bills will be cut in half and can take advantage of multiple green energy incentives.

Temple Beth Shalom's rooftop solar energy system will produce 315,510 kilowatt hours of clean energy. This is the equivalent of taking 14 million pounds of carbon dioxide out of our atmosphere, planting 10,000 trees on our planet and burning through 700,000 gallons of gas.

Other benefits include adding value to the campus and extending the lifespan of its roof as solar energy panels slows down natural wear and tear.

Temple Beth Shalom seeks to help build meaningful Jewish lives by creating positive Jewish memories, enhancing Jewish knowledge, increasing Jewish self-confidence, and strengthening ties with the Jewish people. We foster connection through a community that is warm, welcoming, egalitarian, participatory, inclusive, Zionist, and committed to repairing the world.

With their solar energy system about to be turned on, the future looks bright for Temple Beth Shalom!