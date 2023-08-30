Cubix Enriches its Portfolio with Aspired for a Game-Changing Merger
Pioneering Development Agency Meets Cutting-Edge Staffing Solutions
A journey of technological wonders awaits as these two industry trendsetters join forces. The future is not just about meeting expectations but about exceeding them!”WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a monumental move set to redefine the technological landscape, Cubix, the leading software development powerhouse, proudly announces its merger with Aspired, an emerging remote staffing sensation. This union demonstrates its undying ambition to elevate standards, foster innovation, and offer clients a blend of unrivaled development and remote staffing solutions.
From humble beginnings in 2008, Cubix evolved from a spirited start-up to a dominant player serving top brands across the US and the Middle East. Today, this Florida-based giant stands tall with over 600+ completed projects, 200+ adept resources, and an impressive roster of over 550+ clients. Their portfolio boasts collaborations with high-profile brands like Nintendo, Canon, Tissot, DreamWorks, Suzuki, PayPal, Unilever, Swatch Group, Politico, and OOMCO. Cubix's influence spans industries and borders, providing game-changing software solutions and leading the technological renaissance.
Aspired, on the other hand, began its journey in 2020 with a focus on bridging the gap between businesses and technical expertise. Within a short span of just three years, Aspired has made its mark in the industry with a global clientele, including the likes of OmanOil, Branded Online, Walmart, Sapient, and Faro, among 50+ others. With a firm base in both West Palm, Florida, and Karachi, Pakistan, they've solidified their position globally with offices in two continents, offering innovative staffing solutions in emerging technologies like AI, Blockchain, and Big Data.
Though Cubix was always a prime shareholder, this merger assures the company gains 100% shares of the nascent company. With Cubix's vast experience in software development and Aspired's prowess in providing remote tech solutions, this merger will harness the strengths of both. Together, they aim to provide unparalleled digital solutions by combining cutting-edge mobile app and web development with future-ready tech staffing solutions.
Looking towards the future, this collaboration promises a fusion of expertise, enabling businesses to access a unique blend of top-notch development and remote hiring. As the strengths of Cubix and Aspired merge, the future is rife with opportunities, setting the stage for an era of technological magnificence and unmatched service for sustained business success.
