Creative Designs 24 7 partners with Nxt Gen Brand Marketing Agency
Los Angeles (August 28, 2023) – Creative Designs 24 7, has tapped Nxt Gen Brand Marketing, LLC to serve as its design & art brand’s exclusive global licensing agent.
Nxt Gen Brand Marketing will develop and enhance the Creative Designs licensing program across all major categories that will grow and compliment their current program. From his humble beginnings and first found love for art, over the years this popular artist continues to develop more fun, unique, but familiar designs and art, inspired by his passion growing up in California by creating his own interpretation of art. Today Isiah’s company creates designs 24 7, that can be found on various products such as automotive and t-shirts. Products can be found on Amazon as well as other on-line retail outlets.
“We are excited about our new licensing agency with Nxt Gen Brand Marketing. We share the vision of bringing a variety of products to the marketplace who love and identify with the lifestyle of Surf, Skate, Lowrider and unique Hearts” Isiah Simon, Founder of Creative Designs 24 7.
“I am thrilled to be working with Creative Designs team to develop their licensing into a robust program with their collections. We will be looking for partners in apparel, accessories, novelties and other key categories.” said Debi Rosenfeld, CEO of Nxt Gen Brand Marketing.
About Creative Designs 24 7: Creative Designs 24 7 mission is to inspire, enlighten and unite people by instilling in them the importance and power of Southern California culture and rich history. From this the artist known as Isiah Simon, created his own interpretation of the California State flag, hearts, his lifestyle designs of surfing, skateboarding and more. Today his company creates designs 24 7, that can be found on various products at retail on-line sites.
About NXT GEN Brand Marketing: Nxt Gen Brand Marketing, LLC. is a global consumer product licensing agency that offers highly specialized services; representing innovative, proprietary, brands including entertainment, media, corporate, art and lifestyle properties. Nxt Gen is dedicated to branding, brand management and outbound licensing for its portfolio of brands while helping manufacturers identify licenses and top brands to drive growth and revenues. We help leading brands and manufacturers creatively find new ways to strengthen their relationship with retailers and the consumer. www.nxtgenbrand.com
Media Contact:
Nxt Gen: Debi Rosenfeld, debi@nxtgenbrand.com
Creative Concepts 24 7: Isiah Simon, mriesimon@aol.com
