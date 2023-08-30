1890 Universities Foundation Launches a New Online Giving Initiative on the 133rd Anniversary of the Morrill Act of 1890

Support the #19Strong

Federal legislation created a system of (19) 1890 Land-Grant Universities

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- (WASHINGTON, D.C.) - Today, on the 133rd anniversary of the Morrill Act, the 1890 Universities Foundation (“the 1890 Foundation”) announced its launch of a new online giving initiative to raise funds to support the 1890 Foundation’s mission on behalf of the 19 Strong Historically Black Land Grant Universities.

This online giving initiative is a first for the 1890 Foundation and is intended to raise not only funds to support the ongoing work of the organization but also raise awareness about the system of 19-Strong Historically Black Land Grant Universities and generate pride throughout the 1890 community as supporters will have an opportunity to make charitable donations to the 1890 Foundation and select from a vibrant inventory of 19 Strong logo apparel and other merchandise in the Foundation’s online store.

Funds raised from the online giving initiative will support the ongoing mission of the 1890 Universities Foundation, a 501c3 charitable and educational organization that mobilizes and manages resources to facilitate broad-based programs, and initiatives across the 1890 Universities system to close funding gaps generated by decades of historic underfunding of Historically Black Colleges, including the nineteen Black Land-Grant Universities.

“The launch of our new online giving initiative will expand the Foundation’s capacity to advocate for and support impactful programs throughout our 1890 university system which, clearly, transforms student lives and our communities. We are taking a strategic approach to growing and diversifying our resources to achieve the organization’s sustainability now and into the future ” said 1890 Foundation President and CEO Dr. Mortimer Neufville.

Over a century and three decades later data continues showing a history of continued underfunding.

The nineteen 1890 Black land grant institutions which exist in 18 states have a proven and outsize track record of benefits for African American students – and for the collective economy. A Century Foundation report released in July shows that Black land grant institutions “… contribute $5.5 billion in economic impact … and generate more than $52 billion in lifetime earnings for each graduating class.”

Yet, despite their record of excellence, Black land grant institutions - 133 years later - remain sadly underfunded. They receive research expenditures per full-time student that are three times less than their counterpart and predominantly white 1862 land grant institutions. The combined endowment assets of the nineteen 1890 universities are just $1 billion - compared to $45 billion in combined endowment assets for 1862 land grants. The disparities, 133 years later, are striking.

In response to the woeful underfunding of 1890 Black land grant institutions, the 1890 Foundation will launch its first-ever public donation campaign so that educators, friends, family, and those who want to see change can contribute to the “We Are 19 Strong” community, the way the Second Morrill Act intended. Black land-grant institutions are at the cutting edge of research, innovation, and technology in a vast array of fields critical to the nation’s economy, health, and security. Advocates argue that it’s time to ensure they are funded accordingly.

“Given the challenges we have faced as a community, it is vitally important that the HBCU community take a significant step forward,” added Dr. Paul Jones, President of Fort Valley State University, a Black Land-Grant University, and Chairman of the 1890 Universities Foundation Board. “The 1890s educate nearly 100,000 students annually while contributing significantly to the local and statewide economies and providing pathways of opportunity for thousands of Americans. The 1890 Foundation has emerged as a valuable resource for our universities, but it needs ongoing funding support to help advance and advocate for the 19-Strong Black Land Grant Universities. Let’s honor the spirit of the Morrill Act by donating to the 1890 Foundation.”

The new campaign begins immediately, with fresh appeals online and on the 1890 Universities Foundation website at https://1890foundation.org. Donors may contribute directly through the website and through the purchase of merchandise of which 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to 1890 Universities.

