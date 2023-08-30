Beverly Saltonstall New and Interesting View into the World of Cape Coral’s Burrowing Owls in her new book
UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- If there is one species of bird that is shrouded in mystery and is the most misunderstood, it’s the owl. Often mistaken for dangerous and cold-hearted birds, these serious-looking birds are some of the friendliest and easy-going birds out there. Truly a bird-watcher’s best friend. Well, author and another observer of these little friends, Beverly Ahlering Saltonstall, agrees with this sentiment wholeheartedly and wrote her book, Cape Coral Burrowing Owls Don’t Hoot. In this book, she talks about the particular species of owls residing in an overwhelming population in the city, near the Gulf of Mexico, in Cape Coral, Florida, USA —the burrowing owls.
Cape Coral Burrowing Owls Don’t Hoot is an informative and encyclopedic book that came into being after much research and observation on Saltonstall’s part. As a resident of the city of Cape Coral herself, she first noticed these land-dwelling birds and their nests —called burrows, hence their names— scattered around the city with pipes around them to protect them.
But as luck would have it, she came across a burrowing owl that was standing on top of a wooden perch, and with their big, round eyes and the turn of their heads, who wouldn’t fall in love with these silly little creatures? Burrowing owls are known to have a goofy personality and a penchant for posing for people once they notice someone observing them. They are trusting by nature and loyal to their homes.
Their feathers are sandy brown, and they have white chins and streaks of lighter brown all over their bodies. Seven to ten inches tall and weighing six to nine ounces, they hold a wingspan of only twenty-two to twenty-four inches, which helps them fly as quietly as they can. The author also writes that it is pretty common to find these little fellas standing on only one of their featherless legs. Their appearances make them difficult to spot, as they like to make their burrows in the sandy, soft grounds found in Cape Coral.
Beverly Saltonstall shared her observations of burrowing owls with the history of Cape Coral and these birds, their migratory patterns, ancestry, lifestyle, and much more in her fun and easy-to-comprehend writing style that makes learning about our favorite birds much more interesting. Purely based on facts, her book doesn’t leave much room for doubt, especially with her firsthand experience of observing and existing in the same vicinity as the owls themselves. Having them live on her front lawn gave her the opportunity to have a "birds-eye" view of these beautiful little owls.
Her book is the perfect pick for those who are interested in learning about burrowing owls or their habitat in an amusing manner, just like the birds themselves, so get a copy of Cape Coral Burrowing Owls Don’t Hoot from https://www.amazon.com/Cape-Coral-Burrowing-Owls-Dont/dp/B09NRKX6T4 or the official website (capecoralburrowingowls.com) today.
Beverly Saltonstall
Cape Coral Burrowing Owls Don’t Hoot is an informative and encyclopedic book that came into being after much research and observation on Saltonstall’s part. As a resident of the city of Cape Coral herself, she first noticed these land-dwelling birds and their nests —called burrows, hence their names— scattered around the city with pipes around them to protect them.
But as luck would have it, she came across a burrowing owl that was standing on top of a wooden perch, and with their big, round eyes and the turn of their heads, who wouldn’t fall in love with these silly little creatures? Burrowing owls are known to have a goofy personality and a penchant for posing for people once they notice someone observing them. They are trusting by nature and loyal to their homes.
Their feathers are sandy brown, and they have white chins and streaks of lighter brown all over their bodies. Seven to ten inches tall and weighing six to nine ounces, they hold a wingspan of only twenty-two to twenty-four inches, which helps them fly as quietly as they can. The author also writes that it is pretty common to find these little fellas standing on only one of their featherless legs. Their appearances make them difficult to spot, as they like to make their burrows in the sandy, soft grounds found in Cape Coral.
Beverly Saltonstall shared her observations of burrowing owls with the history of Cape Coral and these birds, their migratory patterns, ancestry, lifestyle, and much more in her fun and easy-to-comprehend writing style that makes learning about our favorite birds much more interesting. Purely based on facts, her book doesn’t leave much room for doubt, especially with her firsthand experience of observing and existing in the same vicinity as the owls themselves. Having them live on her front lawn gave her the opportunity to have a "birds-eye" view of these beautiful little owls.
Her book is the perfect pick for those who are interested in learning about burrowing owls or their habitat in an amusing manner, just like the birds themselves, so get a copy of Cape Coral Burrowing Owls Don’t Hoot from https://www.amazon.com/Cape-Coral-Burrowing-Owls-Dont/dp/B09NRKX6T4 or the official website (capecoralburrowingowls.com) today.
Beverly Saltonstall
The Writers Tree
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram