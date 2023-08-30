NES-style Indie Game "Prison City" Released on Steam & Epic Games
Prison City is a dystopian, action-packed side-scroller with tight mechanics and intricate level design.
Honestly, one of the most authentic feeling modern NES-style games I’ve played.”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Retroware (publishers of the upcoming Iron Meat and Toxic Crusaders games) team up with developer Programancer to create Prison City. It's a dystopian, action-packed side-scroller with tight mechanics and intricate level design. Battle techno-terrorists with a chakram and grenades, eat hot dogs for health, and locate contacts to help take down bosses.
— Justin Whang, Influencer
A group of Techno-Terrorists have infiltrated Prison City (formerly Detroit). The outsiders quickly indoctrinate the criminals and supply them with weapons to build an army. Each security zone is overtaken by an appointed Techno-Terrorist warden. Not much is known about the leader of the Techno-Terrorists or their motive, but the group has been in power ever since. As former cop Hal Bruzer, take on the Chief’s request to raid Prison City’s security zones and bring an end to the Techno-Terrorists’ reign.
Key Features:
• Retro-style gameplay comparable to a late NES game
• Discoverable secrets and upgrades
• 8+ diverse zones, like Freeways, Factories, & a Nature Preserve
• Customizable difficult and gameplay experience
• Boss Mode and Bomb Mode for extended gameplay
• There's a talking dolphin
"Prison City is one of the best platformers I've played in quite a while. If you're wanting something that has that 80's platformer edge with a more forgiving difficulty, this is the game!" - Voultar, Hardware Modder
Lead developer Programancer is a Michigan-based dev, artist, and programmer behind several retro-inspired titles such as Dumpy and Bumpy and The Transylvania Adventure of Simon Quest. They are also the host of the yearly itch io RetrogradeJam -- and in July 2022 Prison City's development started. Programancer has kept two goals in mind during Prison City’s development: First, to reuse systems and packages from their other games to make a killer gameplay experience as quickly as possible. And second, to make a game that feels heavy, but kinetic, and aesthetically inspired by seminal NES games such as Shatterhand and Power Blade.
Prison City is available NOW on Steam and the Epic Games Store. The console ports (Nintendo Switch, Xbox One/X/S, and PlayStation 4/5) will be out in early October. For more information about the game, please visit https://prisoncitygame.com/
About Retroware: "We make damn good modern-retro games. The games we THOUGHT we played as kids. The ones that were hard-as-nails, and at the time, fun-as-hell... those 8 and 16-bit games that defined our childhood. As a developer and publisher we're bringing back these retro experiences, BUT with all the conveniences of modern gaming." ~The Retroware Team
For media inquiries, press kit, or review codes, please contact Justin Silverman at justin@retroware.com -- e-mail for a review code
