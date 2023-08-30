Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Helps Employees Recover Unpaid Wages in Southern California

One of Burbank's premier law firms provides legal help to employees who have not been paid in full by their employers in SoCal.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives of the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. based in Burbank, California, announced that the law firm continues to fight on behalf of workers and helps them recover unpaid wages in SoCal.

"We fight for employees whose wages have not been properly paid by their employers," said Michael Akopyan, founder and spokesperson for the Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C. "In California, wages get special treatment under the law because of the economic position of the average worker and their dependence on wages."

"Wages are not ordinary debts of the employer like rent, insurance, or utilities," said Akopyan and added, "California law favors full and prompt payment of wages due to employees.”

“If your wages have not been paid by your employer and you need to speak with an unpaid wage lawyer in Los Angeles County, the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., may be able to help,” said Akopyan. “Our unpaid wage attorneys have substantial experience representing employees in unpaid wage cases and can help you secure the wages that you have earned.”

Each lawyer at the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., has more than a decade of experience in litigating employment cases and personal injury cases. The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., is dedicated to protecting the rights of workers who fall victim to discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, or other illegal conduct in the workplace. Employees who are terminated, laid-off, or demoted often don't know their rights and needlessly suffer at the hands of their supervisors and/or employers. Every employee deserves to work in an environment free of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.

Akopyan Law Firm's team of attorneys Ani M. Akopyan and Michael Akopyan were named to the 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 Southern California Super Lawyers List. Ani and Michael have combined experience of over 30 years. They have recovered millions of dollars for their clients.

For more information, please visit https://www.akopyanlaw.com/practice-areas/ or call (818) 509-9975 today for a complimentary case evaluation.

###

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

The Akopyan Law Firm's employment lawyers in Burbank are dedicated to helping employees stand up for themselves and speak the truth to power whenever they are wronged. The Akopyan Law Firm has experience handling nearly every kind of employment law case.

The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. also helps local mom-and-pop businesses navigate the complexities of employment law and avoid legal problems whenever possible to do so.

Contact Details:

Michael Akopyan

Ani M. Akopyan

Burbank Office:

2600 W. Olive Ave

Suite 587, Burbank, California 91505

Phone: (818) 509-9975

Orange Office

1100 West Town and Country Road

Suite 1250, Orange, California 92868

Phone: (657) 224-4422

Riverside Office

11801 Pierce Street

Suite 200, Riverside, California 92505

Phone: (951) 394-7421