Leading the AI Revolution: Kiteworks Unveils A.I. Enablement Chatbots for Kiteworks Partners
Empowering Kiteworks Channel First Partners with generative AI capabilities for personalized email and call script generation
By giving our partners access to AI-generated content, Kiteworks empowers them to craft customized messaging that resonates with their customers.”SAN MATEO, CA, US, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kiteworks, which delivers data privacy and compliance for sensitive content communications through its Private Content Network, announced today the release of A.I. Enablement chatbots within the Kiteworks Partner Portal that leverage generative AI large language model (LLM) chatbots to empower Kiteworks Channel First Partners to generate out-of-the-box emails and call scripts that align with Kiteworks messaging and capabilities.
— Tim Freestone, CMO, Kiteworks
Kiteworks continues to blaze new trails when it comes to realizing the business value of generative AI LLMs and has been leveraging AI technology in its marketing department for numerous use cases since December 2022. The rollout of the A.I. Enablement area in the Kiteworks Partner Portal extends this groundbreaking work in the marketing department to the Kiteworks Channel First Partner Program. Generative AI LLM technologies in channel programs provide partners with a competitive advantage, according to a new report. Specifically, when channel partners have access to generative AI LLM technology, they, on average, see a 52% increase in conversion rates while slashing their acquisition costs in half.1 With Kiteworks A.I. Enablement chatbots, Kiteworks Partners can create personalized experiences for their customers, which the same report found leads to as much as a 10% increase in revenue.
Core capabilities powered by the generative AI LLM chatbot in the A.I. Enablement area in the Kiteworks Partner Portal currently include four chatbots:
- Kiteworks Email Writer
- Kiteworks Script Writer
- Kiteworks MFT Email Writer
- Kiteworks MFT Script Writer
The A.I. Enablement chatbots are extremely easy to use. For the Kiteworks Email Writer and Kiteworks Script Writer, Kiteworks partners simply indicate the industry they want to target and persona they want to target. For the Kiteworks Email Writer, an additional question on the desired email approach is included: 1) features-advantages-benefits, 2) attention-interest-desire-action, 3) problem-agitate-solve, 4) picture-promise-prove-push, or 5) awareness-comprehension-conviction-action. Kiteworks partners can generate one or multiple emails and scripts at a time. The Kiteworks MFT Email Writer and Kiteworks MFT Script Writer use cases work in a similar fashion, except the data pool and generated content is MFT specific. Both the MFT Email Writer and MFT Script Writer are examples of chatbots tailored to a specific use case, and as new go-to-market programs are launched and market opportunities emerge, additional chatbot use cases will be added.
In addition to the A.I. Enablement area in the Kiteworks Partner Portal, Kiteworks Partners can leverage content organized in Tool Kits targeting industry, persona, and compliance use cases as well as Kiteworks go-to-market programs. The Tool Kit area currently contains hundreds of content assets that Kiteworks Partners can use with their customers. Deals can be registered through Deal Registration, also in the Partner Portal, enabling Kiteworks Partners to submit and manage opportunities from one platform.
“Kiteworks’ pioneering use of generative AI LLMs marks a new era in channel development,” said Tim Freestone, Chief Marketing Officer at Kiteworks. “By giving our partners access to AI-generated content, Kiteworks empowers them to craft customized messaging that resonates with their customers. This technology transforms how Kiteworks Partners engage and convert with their customers and focus on what they do best—sell. Just as we have done so on the marketing front, Kiteworks will continue to leverage generate AI LLM technology to create competitive differentiation in our go-to-market activities.”
To learn more about the Kiteworks Channel First Partner Program, click here.
About Kiteworks
Kiteworks' mission is to empower organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and save of sensitive content. The Kiteworks platform provides customers with a Private Content Network that delivers content governance, compliance, and protection. The platform unifies, tracks, controls, and secures sensitive content moving within, into, and out of their organization, significantly improving risk management and ensuring regulatory compliance on all sensitive content communications. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kiteworks protects over 35 million end users for over 3,800 global enterprises and government agencies.
