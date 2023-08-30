Submit Release
DHEC’s Public Information Care Line Now Available 24/7

Hours extended to help answer individuals’ questions about DHEC services related to Hurricane Idalia 

Aug. 30, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is expanding the hours of its public information Care Line beginning today. Care Line representatives will be available to answer questions about any DHEC health department services that are interrupted due to Hurricane Idalia and provide other storm-related information. 

The Care Line number is 1-855-4SC-DHEC (472-3432) and will be open for calls 24 hours a day beginning Wednesday, Aug. 30, until no longer needed. DHEC will notify residents when the Care Line resumes its regular hours and services. 

For more information about Hurricane Idalia, visit scemd.org or scdhec.gov/Idalia

About DHEC’s Care Line 

DHEC’s Care Line helps residents find important health care services they need. Services include prenatal care, infant health care, transportation to medical appointments, family planning, well child check-ups, vaccinations, services for children with special health care needs, and much more. Learn more here

