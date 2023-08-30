Affairs and Manipulations in New Suburban Tell-All Over Three Decades in the Making
The Feeling: Suburban Secrets: Behind Closed Doors by Carol-Rose Marshall
A joy to read … This is an excellent example of a woman who becomes empowered and refuses to succumb to her circumstances.”UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Did you ever have a feeling that something wasn’t quite right, that something was out of sync, and you should listen and act upon that feeling?
Debut author Carol-Rose Marshall’s unique work of non-fiction, The Feeling: Suburban Secrets: Behind Closed Doors, is an in-depth exploration of how feelings, simple or complex, acted upon or not, can change life's outcome for a family.
The Feeling is a compelling, non-fiction, secret narrative of a suburban couple’s guarded life. Written under the pseudonym of Carol-Rose Marshall, the author pens her memoir revealing the story of Rachel and Michael Sanders, a couple living a seemingly perfect suburban New York life in the 70s.
Appearing like The Brady Bunch on the outside, what’s revealed behind closed doors is anything but.
One day, Rachel, a mother of four young children, starts experiencing a feeling about her husband, Michael. Sure, he has some personality flaws, but Rachel has tolerated and even accepted his behavior; after all, he is the father of her children.
Eventually, though, she can no longer ignore the feeling and discovers his infidelity. She confronts Michael, then launches a bold attack against the mistress — and things only spiral downward from there.
Rachel’s story is one that is as old as time, but very unique in the decisions she made, not for herself or Michael, but for their children. Her coping strategies and decisions are not what would be expected, and the ways in which she handled her husband’s volatile moods, rage, manipulation and loss are indeed unique and outside of the norm.
With the help of the women around her — namely her mother and aunt — Rachel is able to muster the strength she needs. Encompassing the feelings of happiness, sadness, peace, helplessness, fear, joy and more, Rachel’s life unfolds as she not only becomes independent and successful, but also finally finds that there is more to life than her husband.
Her courageous account will no doubt touch readers' minds and hearts.
Praise is already pouring in for The Feeling.
“An interesting read from start to finish! A subject all women can relate to and an excellent snapshot to how life really was in the 70’s for a lot of women.” — Lisa Potter, Amazon reviewer
“A relevant tale spanning generations, The Feeling is engaging, quick, and courageous.” — Katherine S. Kearney, Amazon reviewer
“A joy to read … This is an excellent example of a woman who becomes empowered and refuses to succumb to her circumstances.” — Michael Adamse, Amazon reviewer
“This book made me understand myself. I recommend it to all women.” — Vivian
The Feeling is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
AUTHOR BIO
Carol-Rose Marshall was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. She attended Erasmus Hall High School and Brooklyn College. Books and writing were always her favorite thing!
After her marriage, she relocated to the suburbs of Long Island, raising her family there. She spent a long business career in a corporate atmosphere, and generously afforded her personal time to various charities. She unabashedly states that her most important contribution to a better society is her four children. She is clearly proud of them.
She shares her thoughts and experiences in her blog, created and titled, Feelings plus Whatnots. She maintains that this is what life is made up of and encourages her readers to write to her with their thoughts and experiences. Her blog is enjoyed by a vast audience and covers not only introductions to her books, but current events, a help column called Chatterbox, and interesting observations for her readers.
Most of her life was spent in New York. Although she still admires pictures of snow, Carol-Rose and her husband now live in Florida enjoying its beautiful weather and beaches. Visit her website at http://www.feelingspluswhatnots.net and check out her Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100091348247545.
