Abyde Announces Key Executive Promotions: Jake Dewberry Named COO and Chris Wheaton Appointed as CRO

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Abyde Announces Key Executive Promotions: Jake Dewberry Named Chief Operating Officer and Chris Wheaton Appointed as Chief Revenue Officer

Abyde, a leading HIPAA and OSHA Compliance SAAS Company, is pleased to announce significant promotions within the company, further fortifying its commitment to innovation and growth. Jake Dewberry has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Chris Wheaton will take on the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) role.

Jake Dewberry: New Chief Operating Officer

Jake has served Abyde for over five years, contributing to the company's success through various roles. As the new COO, Jake will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations and strategizing and implementing the company's growth plans.

"For more than five years, I've been part of the Abyde family, and it's been nothing short of transformative," said Dewberry. "What initially attracted me to this company remains the very thing that fuels my passion and commitment today: opportunity."

Jake's journey with Abyde started from a combination of faith, community, and the company's purpose. Meeting CEO Matt at church turned out to be a pivotal moment. Under his leadership, Abyde has expanded from three teams to eight, including Finance, Sales, Support, and others.

"As we continue to introduce more products and seize new opportunities, I'm confident in Abyde's future trajectory," he added.

Chris Wheaton: New Chief Revenue Officer

Chris, newly appointed as Chief Revenue Officer, is another long-standing member of the Abyde family. He will be responsible for all revenue-generating processes, driving better integration between all revenue-related functions.

"The thing that first drew me to Abyde was the overall mission, to revolutionize compliance," said Wheaton. "Growth has been constant at Abyde since I’ve been here. We are just scratching the surface too, which is amazing to think about with how many independent practices are out there that need Abyde."

Chris emphasizes the company’s mission, brand, and software as key drivers that influenced his decision to join and remain with Abyde.

"I'm very excited about Abyde’s future with multiple products in development, adding new team members, and continuing our mission to revolutionize compliance," he shared.

About Abyde

Abyde is a leading HIPAA and OSHA Compliance SAAS Company committed to revolutionizing how healthcare providers approach compliance. With a strong focus on innovation and ease of use, Abyde is the go-to solution for medical practices seeking to maintain compliance without complexity.

This news is another step forward for Abyde, solidifying its reputation as a HIPAA and OSHA compliance software industry leader and paving the way for future growth and innovation.