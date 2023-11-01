Dothan Housing won Three Merit Awards at the 2023 NAHRO National Conference & awarded fourth $100,000 COVID-19 Grant

Attracting, Recruiting, & Retaining Landlords in the Wiregrass Area Logo Community Resources Fair 2023 NAHRO Merit Awards 2

Dothan Housing is the only Alabama PHA to receive COVID-19 Grant Funding and recently held its 2nd Annual Houston County Community Resource Fair at OCHEC

The past two years have been a true Cinderella story for Dothan Housing, and we could not be prouder. Our achievements are validation that our innovative landlord strategies are working.” — Dr. Michael C. Threatt, DH’s COO

DOTHAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dothan Housing (DH) is thrilled to receive recognition from the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO) through the NAHRO Awards of Merit. These achievements are the agency’s first within the NAHRO organization's 90+ year history, with three merit awards being secured in two categories.“The past two years have been a true Cinderella story for Dothan Housing, and we could not be prouder. Our achievements are validation that our innovative landlord strategies are working,” says DH’s COO, Dr. Michael C. Threatt.Established in 1933, NAHRO is comprised of more than 19,500 housing and community development providers and professionals across the nation. These providers and professionals together administer over 3 million homes for more than 8 million people in the United States.The nationally recognized team received Merit Awards equipped with hardware within the categories of Administrative Innovation and Affordable Housing for the following:1. For Administrative Innovation: Purpose 2025: FY 2022-2024 Strategic Plan2. For Affordable Housing: Attracting, Recruiting, & Retaining Landlords with Technology3. For Affordable Housing: Wiregrass Landlord Tour.The Wiregrass Landlord Tour has also been selected as an Award of Excellence Nominee to be judged and awarded during the 2024 Washington Conference, April 8-10, in Washington, D.C.! Team members like Jordon Bonner, Landlord Liaison, were present to receive the Awards of Merit at the NAHRO national conference in New Orleans, LA."Being recognized by NAHRO for our creative strategies within the affordable housing industry is truly an honor," Bonner stated. “The work we do as a team to help our residents is making a difference.”As a Moving to Work (MTW) Landlord Incentives agency, DH has done a stellar job increasing housing choices for families within the local market by adding 65 new units to the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program with innovative landlord recruitment and retention strategies during the first three quarters in FY2023. DH has increased landlord monetary incentives and distributed funds for the following:• Security Deposit Payments: $37,723.00• Application Fee Payments: $145.00• Signing Bonus Payments: $17,623.00DH’s Landlord Liaison, Jordon Bonner, has taken the Attracting, Recruiting, and Retaining Landlords in the Wiregrass Area marketing campaign to the next level. The model designed by Dr. Threatt has added more landlords, cut the red tape of the HCV program, and streamlined operations through technology. Some of the activities and landlord engagement events in FY2023 consisted of the following:• Continued distributing the Invest. Profit. Repeat (IPR) Quarterly Newsletters• 2nd Annual Real Estate Investor & Landlord Summit• Continued Landlord Orientations: Second Tuesday and Fourth Thursday each month• Brunch & Learn Property Management Company Meetings• Held 1st Annual Landlord Symposium in November 2022 & the 2nd Annual is scheduled for November 2, 2023• Attended Dothan & Wiregrass Real Estate Associations and River Region Apartment Association Meetings, Luncheons, and ConferencesThe past three years of the administration of CEO Samuel P. Crawford have been full of innovative progress for the housing authority —progress that continues to garner national attention. The agency hopes to continue to leverage its success as it pushes forward with remodeling existing communities and planning for new developments.COVID-19 FundingThe Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has also elected to renew DH’s grant award towards efforts to assist in vaccine education, health and wellness activities, and viral disease prevention. The renewal is attributed to DH's compliance with grant rules, reporting procedures, and a review of the verified community impact made."We are happy to have our efforts recognized by ADPH in a way that will allow our agency to promote health and wellness amongst our residents, clients, and the community," says Tera Wells, DH Grant Writer.When awarded initially, the agency was humbled to realize that it was the only Public Housing Authority (PHA) within the state to receive the grant. Committed to enhancing best practices and providing quality service to residents and clients, DH looks forward to utilizing the grant funding to assist further those the PHA serves."We understand that housing is a platform for wraparound services. Therefore, our resolve is to continue to bridge the gap between health and housing. To live up to our "Why" requires us to change the narrative in which we intentionally embrace the importance of personal health, preventative medicine, and mental health awareness throughout our PHA. We are humbled to receive our fourth $100,000.00 COVID-19 grant from the ADPH," states Dr. Michael C. Threatt, COO of Dothan Housing.Around DH, you will find various forms of disease and virus prevention signage and material, from hand sanitizer to touchless faucets. Our agency is proud to join other major corporations and entities in incorporating these preventative measures, as well as installing a variety of wellness initiatives, including activities for children that include health and fitness components.Houston County Community Resource FairDH proudly hosted the Houston County Community Resource Fair at its new administrative headquarters, Our Community Housing and Enrichment Center (OCHEC). The fair collaborated with multiple entities, including Troy University RSVP, SpectraCare Health Systems, DAV, the Dothan Career Center, and DH. The community resource fair, focusing on Veterans and Seniors, consisted of over 60 different area agencies and organizations providing resources, jobs, and health services."Dothan Housing's goal has always been to make OCHEC a hub for community development and resources," says Samuel P. Crawford, DH's CEO. "The resource fair was a great opportunity to display our commitment to the well-being of Wiregrass residents."Attendees arrived in droves via car and senior facilities, such as Rosehill Senior Center, by bus to participate in the activities. Vendors were excited to provide much-needed services and connect with the public. With federal and local agencies present, the fair delivered high-quality services like blood pressure testing, HIV testing, job placement, and childcare services for intergenerational households. Participants also received fresh fruits and vegetables from the Wiregrass Area Food Bank and Dothan Housing's Resident Services Department.For more information, please email Communications Coordinator Leah Gunn at lgunn@dothanhousing.org or via phone at 334-589-3357.

Dothan Housing: NAHRO AWARDS OF MERIT 2023