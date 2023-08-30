Submit Release
Nonpublic Systems Reporting Guidance 2023-2024

Nonpublic Systems Reporting Guidance for 2023-2024 has been posted to the Nonpublic Resources webpage: https://www.education.ne.gov/dataservices/nonpublic/

This guidance document provides information for Nonpublic System data reporting, including a comprehensive list of specific collections (such as ADVISER Person ID, Staff Reporting and Nonpublic Curriculum) which Nonpublic Systems are required to complete throughout the school year.

