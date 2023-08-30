Paymerang to Sponsor E-Automate Users Group 2023 Annual Conference

RICHMOND, VA, USA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading financial automation platform Paymerang will sponsor the 2023 E-Automate Users Group Annual Conference. The annual gathering of leaders in manufacturing will take place September 11-14, 2023 in Salt Lake City, UT.

Paymerang will also take the stage as a keynote speaker for a session titled, “Powering Up Productivity: Strategies for Gaining Momentum in the Business Office”.

Each year hundreds of manufacturing leaders including owners, directors, managers and professionals in IT and finance attend the EUG Annual Conference hosted by ECI to discuss new trends, best practices and expert insights into IT and financial operations of manufacturers.

As a leader in Accounts Payable (AP) automation to the manufacturing industry, Paymerang’s presence at EUG will provide resources and guidance to industry leaders on automation strategy and the current market landscape.

The agenda for this year’s EUG Annual Conference can be found at: https://eugonline.org/events/EventDetails.aspx?id=1736697

About Paymerang

Paymerang provides a streamlined invoice and payment automation platform that brings Accounts Payable (AP) departments into the modern age. Paymerang's platform saves AP departments thousands of hours annually, enhances visibility, increases accuracy, and improves efficiency, while reducing paper, fraud risks, and operating costs. Learn more at https://www.paymerang.com/.