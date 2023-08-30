Cupcake Sisters Bakery Celebrates One Year Anniversary in Glen Mills, PA

Cupcake Sisters Logo Happy Anniversary to us!

Cupcake Sisters is excited to announce the celebration of its one-year anniversary with 10% discount on all purchases and orders made on September 9th 2023!

Our journey over the past year has been incredibly rewarding, and we owe it all to the fantastic community that has embraced us with open arms!” — Tina Dahdaly

GLEN MILLS, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cupcake Sisters Bakery is excited to announce the upcoming celebration of its one-year anniversary on September 9th, 2023. The bakery, nestled in the heart of Glen Mills, has delighted the community with its delectable array of custom designer cakes and delightful deserts over the past year.

The anniversary celebration promises to be a joyous occasion, filled with excitement and gratitude for the support the bakery has received from the local community. The festivities are set to take place at Cupcake Sisters Bakery located at 364 Wilmington West Chester Pike Suite 5A Glen Mills PA 19342 starting at 10:30 AM.

As a token of appreciation for the wonderful year that has passed, Cupcake Sisters Bakery is thrilled to extend a 10% discount on all purchases and orders made throughout the day of the anniversary celebration. This special discount presents an excellent opportunity for both loyal patrons and newcomers to indulge in the bakery's signature treats at an even sweeter price.

"Our journey over the past year has been incredibly rewarding, and we owe it all to the fantastic community that has embraced us with open arms," said Tina Dahdaly, co-owner of Cupcake Sisters Bakery. "This anniversary celebration is our way of saying 'thank you' for your unwavering support. We look forward to many more years of serving you our finest creations."

Cupcake Sisters Bakery has become known for its dedication to crafting exquisite designer cakes and cupcakes that are not only visually stunning but also irresistibly delicious. Their commitment to quality and creativity has made them a cherished establishment within Glen Mills and beyond.

The anniversary celebration on September 9th promises to be a delightful event filled with love, laughter, and everything sweet. Everyone is invited to join in the festivities and celebrate this significant milestone with Cupcake Sisters Bakery.

For more information about Cupcake Sisters Bakery and their one-year anniversary celebration, please visit www.cupcakesistersbakery.com or contact Tina Dahdaly at info@cupcakesistersbakery.com or by phone at 484-800-8940.

About Cupcake Sisters Bakery: Cupcake Sisters Bakery, located in Glen Mills, PA, specializes in creating custom designer cakes and cupcakes that add a touch of sweetness to every special occasion. With a commitment to quality, creativity, and customer satisfaction, Cupcake Sisters Bakery has quickly become a beloved destination for those seeking unique and delightful baked goods.