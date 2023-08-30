TAIWAN, August 30 - President Tsai receives credentials from new Marshall Islands Ambassador Anjanette Kattil

On the morning of August 30, President Tsai Ing-wen received the credentials of new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to the Republic of China (Taiwan) Anjanette Kattil and welcomed her to her new post. In remarks, President Tsai said that Taiwan and the Marshall Islands are continuing to strengthen our partnerships in areas including environmental protection medicine, agriculture, and education, and thanked the Marshall Islands for supporting Taiwan's international participation. President Tsai expressed hope that our two countries will continue to back each other in the international community, achieve new milestones in our bilateral relations, and contribute to global development and prosperity.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I would like to begin by welcoming our close friend Ambassador Kattil as she assumes her new position. Having previously served as deputy chief of mission to Taiwan from 2016 to 2019, Ambassador Kattil knows our country very well. After returning home, she kept in close contact with our embassy staff. And when Foreign Minister Kitlang Kabua visited Taiwan this April, Ambassador Kattil accompanied her as secretary of foreign affairs and trade.

I would like to thank Ambassador Kattil for her longstanding support for Taiwan. We believe that with her in Taiwan, we will further expand our bilateral cooperation and deepen the friendship between our countries.

The whole world is facing the challenge of climate change. As Taiwan and the Marshall Islands are both maritime nations, it is especially important that we increase exchanges and cooperation on global warming, sea level rise, and other pressing issues. Just last month, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) signed the Joint Statement on Combating Climate Change with four other countries, including the Marshall Islands. With this, we hope to tackle the challenge of global warming together.

Aside from environmental issues, Taiwan and the Marshall Islands are continuing to strengthen our partnerships in areas including medicine, agriculture, and education. I also want to take this opportunity to thank the Marshall Islands for speaking up on the international stage for Taiwan's international participation.

With Ambassador Kattil's assistance, we trust that our two countries will continue to back each other in the international community, achieve new milestones in our bilateral relations, and further contribute to global development and prosperity.

Ambassador Kattil then delivered remarks, thanking President Tsai for her kind words and for her gracious reception. The ambassador said that it was good to be back in this beautiful country that she has always considered her second home. On behalf of President David Kabua and the government and people of the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Ambassador Kattil conveyed warm greetings and wishes for continued friendship between our two countries and peoples. The ambassador also thanked everyone in attendance for their dedication and hard work in advancing cooperation between the Marshall Islands and Taiwan and expressed her appreciation for the immense support of the Marshall Islands Embassy and her predecessors. She also expressed confidence that we will continue to witness additional evidence of our growing bond.

Noting that the Marshall Islands and Taiwan have a very special connection because of our shared Austronesian heritage, Ambassador Kattil stated that our allegiance is further strengthened by our shared values and goals of democracy, the rule of law, respect for human rights, peace, prosperity, good governance, and ethical global citizenship. Since the formal establishment of our diplomatic ties, the ambassador said, we have seen our friendship rise to far-reaching heights despite external pressures, witnessing increased cooperation in areas such as trade and commerce, climate and environment, and people-to-people exchanges.

Ambassador Kattil said that all of these developments have significantly aided in the promotion and advancement of the well-being of our peoples. Reflecting on our achievements over the last 25 years, the ambassador shared a quote attributed to Henry Ford, "Coming together is the beginning. Keeping together is progress. Working together is success." In her capacity as the Republic of the Marshall Islands Ambassador to the Republic of China (Taiwan), she reiterated that our countries' friendship is one that will not be easily swayed and stated that the Republic of the Marshall Islands remains grateful to the Republic of China (Taiwan) for its staunch support and tremendous assistance toward the Marshall Islands' social and economic development.

Over the last century, she stated, the Republic of China (Taiwan) has surpassed many countries in terms of its development in various fields ranging from agriculture to health to technology. The ambassador said that the Republic of China (Taiwan) will continue to be a great nation and pledged the resolute support of her country toward the Taiwanese people's quest to uphold Taiwan's sovereignty and democratic values as well as their aspiration for Taiwan to take its rightful place in the international community.

Ambassador Kattil then said that she looks forward to working closely with the government and people of Taiwan and aims to do so with enthusiasm and tenacity for the mutual benefit of our two countries and peoples. She added that she was honored to present her letter of credence and extended her personal assurance that she will do her utmost to further bilateral ties between the Republic of the Marshall Islands and the Republic of China (Taiwan). The ambassador also wished President Tsai good health and the friendly people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) progress and prosperity.