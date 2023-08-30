Algeria Honey Market to Attain Revenue of $ 70.6 Million By 2031 | Natural Organic Honey to Witness a Growth Rate of 7%
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐀𝐥𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚 𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 value was 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑𝟗.𝟏 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is expected to attain a market valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟕𝟎.𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟖% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
In 2023, the Algerian honey market, known for its unique regional flavors and rich history, reached a value of $41.75 million. The nation's long-standing and conventional beekeeping methods, the rising demand for natural and organic honey, and unexplored export prospects are all contributing to this increase.
Beekeeping traditions that are deeply ingrained and traditional in the nation fuel market expansion. The geographical variety of the nation significantly influences the honey industry. From the Mediterranean coast to the immense Sahara Desert, the nation is home to a diverse spectrum of habitats. Due to this variety, beekeepers can collect honey from a variety of floral sources, creating honey with a wide range of flavors and types. Because of its distinctive flavor, color, and perfume, Algerian honey is frequently coveted by those looking for something unusual and distinctive.
By examining untapped export possibilities, the Algerian honey business offers a tremendous possibility for growth and expansion. Algerian beekeepers and the country's economy as a whole can benefit greatly from entering the international market, despite the fact that the country's distinctive honey and traditional beekeeping techniques are already well known locally. For instance, according to OEC World, Algeria exported $1.77k worth of honey in 2021, ranking 147th among all honey exporters worldwide. The United Arab Emirates ($1.12k), France ($475), Estonia ($85), Switzerland ($50), and Belgium ($40) are Algeria's top export markets for honey. With a combined 97% of all exports, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar were Algeria's top three destinations for honey in terms of value.
𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝟔𝟔% 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
The food & beverage segment is the largest application segment in the Algerian honey market, representing a sizable 66% market share. This growth is due to the variety of uses, including as a flavor enhancer in alcoholic beverages, healthy drinks, bakery goods, and non-alcoholic beverages.
This increase is anticipated to be further fueled by the rising trend of utilizing honey as a natural sweetener and its inclusion in numerous health-conscious food products. For instance, drinking green tea with honey will lessen your chance of getting the flu and the common cold.
𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥/𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝟕%
The natural/organic honey is anticipated to expand rapidly, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.0% predicted for the anticipated period. This development can be linked to people becoming more aware of the advantages natural and organic products provide for their health.
The demand for chemical-free, unprocessed honey is anticipated to continuously increase as customers grow more environmentally concerned and health-sensitive. Honey producers and marketers are highlighting the health advantages, ecological practices, and ethical beekeeping methods involved in producing natural/organic honey to capitalize on the expanding trend for natural and organic products.
According to a recent consumer analysis survey, Algerians are gradually shifting their preferences toward raw and organic honey. They are becoming more aware of their health and appreciate the nutritional advantages of honey and its function as a natural sweetener. Residents also demonstrated a preference for regionally distinct honey, highlighting the distinct flavors that result from different Algerian topographies. For instance, the Technical Institute of Livestock's (ITELV) beekeeping division reports that the country's annual production of honey has increased by +85% over the past ten years to reach 74,420 quintals.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞
A few well-established firms and several medium-sized players dominate the market. To obtain a competitive edge in the market, industry participants are undertaking major strategic activities, such as product releases.
Barkman Honey LLC produces and markets premium organic honey. The business focuses on beekeeping customs, habitat preservation, sustainable agricultural methods, and honeybee research. The company's product line includes a wide variety of honey varieties, such as busy bee, pure 'n simple, and thrifty bee.
Leading Australian honey producer Capilano Honey Ltd. produces, extracts, and stores honey in accordance with an accredited quality assurance methodology. The business sells a variety of honey varieties, including light and smooth, dark and bold, active and floral Manuka, yellow box, creamed, and low glycaemic index (GI) honey. Additionally, it offers Capilano Beeotic Honey, a prebiotic honey with positive effects on intestinal health that has undergone clinical testing. In addition, the business has worked with RedCycle and uses packaging without bisphenol A (BPA) as a result of a stronger focus on sustainable development. The corporation has business operations in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and Asia.
𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬
• Anhui Wemiel Foods
• Barkman Honey LLC
• BeeNZ Limited
• Beeyond the Hive
• Capilano Honey Ltd.
• Changge Shengyuan
• Dabur India Ltd.
• Dalian Jialong International
• Wuhu Deli Foods Co., Ltd.
• Cystal's honey
• Laney Honey
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐥𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚 𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭, 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥.
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭
• Natural/Organic
• Processed
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Acacia
• Sidr
• Orange Blossom
• Ajwain
• Clover
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞
• 200-250 gm
• 500 gm
• 1000 gm and above
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠
• Glass Jar
• Bottle
• Tub
• Tube
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Food and Beverage
• Personal Care & Cosmetics
• Pharmaceuticals
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
• Online
• Offline
o Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
o Convenience Stores
