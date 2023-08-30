United States Chocolate Powder Market is Witnessing a Rise in Sales of US$ 5,733.11 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 generated sales of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑,𝟗𝟗𝟑.𝟑𝟐 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and a projected to generate a revenue of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟓,𝟕𝟑𝟑.𝟏𝟏 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟏%during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
A few factors promoting the United States chocolate powder market expansion include expanding demand for flavored dairy products, rising consumer disposable income, and simple access to retail outlets. For instance, the United States Department of Agriculture estimates that in 2022, American consumers will spend an average of 11.3% of their disposable personal income on food. This spending is accelerating market expansion.
The market's expansion is significantly aided by a variety of eye-catching packaging alternatives and novel, functional products with added necessary nutrients introduced by various companies globally. Additionally, as the working population worldwide has less time to cook, chocolate milk has become a popular quick supper choice for many in metropolitan areas.
The United States dominates the global market in contrast to other nations, attaining the most money in 2023 at US$ 4,185.00 million. In terms of consumption per person, the US chocolate powder market is anticipated to reach a volume of 0.60 kilos in 2023. This demonstrates the significant market demand for items containing cocoa powder in the US and the possibility for makers and merchants to prosper.
The market is expanding due to the increased popularity of consumption outside the home. According to estimates, out-of-home consumption, which includes consumption in bars and restaurants, will account for 61% of spending and 5% of volume consumption by 2025. A promising market niche has been created for industry players to target as a result of this change in consumer behavior, which shows rising demand for indulging in chocolate-based beverages and desserts while dining out.
𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐤 𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐝𝐞𝐫
The milk chocolate drinks will likely see an increase in demand during the forecast period. One of the most popular flavors in the world, chocolate helps increase product sales. According to Astute Analytica findings, sales are up around 10% from 2021 levels, making it one of the food and beverage categories with the fastest current growth rates. Additionally, in 2021, more than 16% of consumers, up from 9% three years earlier, claimed they were purchasing ready-to-mix powder drinks.
It is largely due to people's desire for healthier food and their growing love of on-the-go munching. A lot of respondents also mentioned how much they liked being able to enjoy a chocolate drink without feeling bad about eating the entire bar. More than a quarter of consumers, up from 18% in 2021, said in the study that they would be willing to pay about 25 pence per 100 g for a powder drink.
𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐇𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝟔𝟖% 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
The supermarket and hypermarket retail models have become more popular. Their large shelf space, broad distribution networks, competitive pricing, discounts, and marketing incentives all contributed to its expansion.
In this market, the convenience element is crucial to the success of supermarkets and hypermarkets. Customers may conveniently get chocolate powder along with other household requirements at these establishments because they are conveniently situated in regions that are easy to access.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
There are both regional/local businesses and international rivals in the United States' chocolate milk market. Hershey Company, Mars, Inc., and Nestle SA dominate the market. To enhance online marketing sales and brand recognition in order to draw in more customers, these main companies are advertising products on social media platforms and online distribution channels. As a result, they work with the entertainment and sports industries to promote healthy milk consumption, particularly among kids.
Similar to this, prominent manufacturers like Mars place a lot of emphasis on offering consumers unique and exotic flavors while including practical benefits in each product. Additionally, these businesses used innovation and expansion as major tactics to broaden their consumer bases and geographic reach.
𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬
• Nestlé S.A.
• The Hershey Company
• Mars, Incorporated
• Ghirardelli Chocolate Company
• Lindt & Sprüngli AG
• Godiva Chocolatier, Inc.
• Ferrero SpA
• Mondelez International, Inc.
• Cargill, Incorporated
• Barry Callebaut AG
• Guittard Chocolate Company
• Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞.
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Milk Chocolate Powder Drink
• Dark Chocolate Powder Drink
• White Chocolate Powder Drink
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞
• Up to 500 Grams
• 501-1000 Grams
• 1001–1500 Grams
• More than 1501 Grams
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
• Supermarket
• Specialty Store
• Grocery Store
• Online stores
• Global Travel Stores and Clubs
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Metal Containers
• Plastic containers
• Pouches
• Cartoons
• Others
