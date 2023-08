Handheld Pyrometer Market is Witnessing a Revenue Growth of US$ 394.5 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The global ๐ก๐š๐ง๐๐ก๐ž๐ฅ๐ ๐ฉ๐ฒ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ๐ž๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ generated ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ“๐ŸŽ.๐ŸŽ ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ and is expected to reach a valuation of ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ’.๐Ÿ“ ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ, growing at a compound annual growth rate (๐‚๐€๐†๐‘) ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ“.๐Ÿ% during the forecast period from ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ.๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/handheld-pyrometer-market The adoption of smart manufacturing systems, technical developments, and the rising demand for precise temperature measuring solutions across numerous sectors are all contributing to the favorable growth forecast for the global handheld pyrometer market. Early adopters of cutting-edge temperature measurement technologies in North America and Europe dominate the market.The incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology into these devices is a new trend in the global market. Handheld pyrometers with AI capabilities can contact centralized databases through cloud connectivity, gaining access to shared information and updates. For instance, Acoem's automated Nest i4.0 software analysis tools offer all users of vibration analysis and condition monitoring, not just technical experts, the best industry 4.0 has to offer in terms of solutions that are simple, straightforward and powered by in-house Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform, AccurexTM.Due to a rise in the use of smart manufacturing systems, the product's industrial use is anticipated to increase over the projection period. The most recent continuing industrial revolution is Industry 4.0. This recent uprising has accelerated the creation of inventions and technology that have enabled industries to use handheld pyrometers to boost productivity, streamline procedures, and eliminate mistakes. For instance, AMETEK Land, a producer of monitors and analyzers for industrial, non-contact temperature measurement, stated in October 2022 that its most popular handheld pyrometer had sold more than 11,000 units globally.The global market is being driven by the significant expansion of the glass industry, which calls for the usage of portable, handheld pyrometers for temperature monitoring. Furthermore, temperature monitoring is essential in the glass industry since it increases productivity by reducing waste in glass manufacturing and assuring uniform quality. Additionally, Italy has been a leader in glass production and exportation; the glass industry has had balanced growth, which is anticipated to expand the market in Europe. Additionally, governments worldwide are promoting Industry 4.0 incentives in certain manufacturing hubs, which are anticipated to aid in the production and export of glass products to developing countries.๐ˆ๐ง๐Ÿ๐ซ๐š๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐‡๐š๐ง๐๐ก๐ž๐ฅ๐ ๐๐ฒ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ๐ž๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐†๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐’๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ”๐Ÿ.๐Ÿ”๐Ÿ– ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐งIn 2022, the infrared segment dominated the handheld pyrometer market and generated approximately US$ 162.68 million in sales. It is ascribed to some of the applications for infrared pyrometers, which offer extremely rapid data collection rates, such as readings on thin plastic sheets, measures through flames, and glass temperature measurements.Operator safety is guaranteed by infrared pyrometers, which are non-contact tools that enable temperature measurements from a secure distance. Besides providing a wider range of temperature, greater accuracy, and quicker response times, they also provide a greater temperature range. The need for portable pyrometers with infrared technology is anticipated to increase as businesses around the world concentrate on enhancing safety and productivity.๐Œ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐€๐ญ๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ ๐š ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ’%The metal processing segment accounted for the highest market. This segment contributed more than 44% of the market in 2022. The crucial role that temperature plays in the quality and characteristics of metal products can be used to explain the strong demand for handheld pyrometers in the metal processing industry.The market share of handheld pyrometers in metal processing is anticipated to continue growing due to rising metal production and consumer demand for high-quality goods. For instance, government programs that support manufacturing, such as "Made in India" and "Skill India," are anticipated to support thermocouple and optical sensor market growth in India.๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ ๐†๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐’๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ’.๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐‡๐š๐ง๐๐ก๐ž๐ฅ๐ ๐๐ฒ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ๐ž๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญWith a major contribution of US$ 104.13 million in revenue in 2022, Asia Pacific has emerged as a HUGE player in the worldwide market. This region has a strong industrial sector since it excels in this field. The major manufacturing centers in the area, especially China and India, have been one of the factors promoting this rise.The growing trend of automation and smart factories is a crucial driver in the market's expansion. According to research, the worldwide economic impact of the Internet of Things (IoT) by 2025 might range from $3.9 trillion to $11.1 trillion annually. Because handheld pyrometers are essential for automated temperature monitoring, the development of smart factories has significantly increased demand for them.According to figures from the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, China, the largest manufacturer in the world, contributed 28.4% of the world's manufacturing output in 2020. India, which came in fifth place, was responsible for almost 3% of the world's industrial production. Handheld pyrometer demand is fueled by the robust industrial sector's need for precise temperature measurement, particularly in the metal processing industry.The technologically advanced nation of Japan has made a major market share contribution to the area. It is a world leader in infrared technology, which is essential to pyrometers. The market for infrared sensors in Japan was estimated to be worth $348.9 million in 2021, providing a solid base for pyrometer application.

As a result, the Asia Pacific region is poised to maintain its dominance in the handheld pyrometer market thanks to its extensive industrial activity and commitment to technical improvement and infrastructure development.

Competitive Landscape

According to market data, the market is moderately fragmented. With the development of technology, the market is expanding, and to meet the rising demand, there are numerous well-known brands as well as some local businesses.

Top Companies in the Market are:
โ€ข Advance Energy Industries Inc.
โ€ข Proxitron GmbH
โ€ข PCE Instruments
โ€ข Lumasense Technologies, Inc.
โ€ข Optron GmbH
โ€ข CHINO CORPORATION
โ€ข Calex Electronics Limited
โ€ข Micro-Epsilon Measurement Technology
โ€ข Optex co. ltd
โ€ข Omega Engineering Inc.
โ€ข Fluke Process Instruments
โ€ข Other Prominent Players

Segmentation Outline

The global handheld pyrometer market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

By Type
โ€ข Optical
โ€ข Infrared

By Application
โ€ข Glass Processing
โ€ข Metal Processing
โ€ข Ceramic
โ€ข Coke Oven
โ€ข Others

By Region
โ€ข North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
โ€ข Europe
โ€ข Western Europe
๏‚ง The UK
๏‚ง Germany
๏‚ง France
๏‚ง Italy
๏‚ง Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
โ€ข Eastern Europe
๏‚ง Poland
๏‚ง Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
โ€ข Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o South Korea
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
โ€ข Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o UAE
o Rest of MEA
โ€ข South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America 