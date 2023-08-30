Handheld Pyrometer Market is Witnessing a Revenue Growth of US$ 394.5 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐩𝐲𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 generated 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟓𝟎.𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is expected to reach a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑𝟗𝟒.𝟓 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟐% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
The adoption of smart manufacturing systems, technical developments, and the rising demand for precise temperature measuring solutions across numerous sectors are all contributing to the favorable growth forecast for the global handheld pyrometer market. Early adopters of cutting-edge temperature measurement technologies in North America and Europe dominate the market.
The incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology into these devices is a new trend in the global market. Handheld pyrometers with AI capabilities can contact centralized databases through cloud connectivity, gaining access to shared information and updates. For instance, Acoem's automated Nest i4.0 software analysis tools offer all users of vibration analysis and condition monitoring, not just technical experts, the best industry 4.0 has to offer in terms of solutions that are simple, straightforward and powered by in-house Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform, AccurexTM.
Due to a rise in the use of smart manufacturing systems, the product's industrial use is anticipated to increase over the projection period. The most recent continuing industrial revolution is Industry 4.0. This recent uprising has accelerated the creation of inventions and technology that have enabled industries to use handheld pyrometers to boost productivity, streamline procedures, and eliminate mistakes. For instance, AMETEK Land, a producer of monitors and analyzers for industrial, non-contact temperature measurement, stated in October 2022 that its most popular handheld pyrometer had sold more than 11,000 units globally.
The global market is being driven by the significant expansion of the glass industry, which calls for the usage of portable, handheld pyrometers for temperature monitoring. Furthermore, temperature monitoring is essential in the glass industry since it increases productivity by reducing waste in glass manufacturing and assuring uniform quality. Additionally, Italy has been a leader in glass production and exportation; the glass industry has had balanced growth, which is anticipated to expand the market in Europe. Additionally, governments worldwide are promoting Industry 4.0 incentives in certain manufacturing hubs, which are anticipated to aid in the production and export of glass products to developing countries.
𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐏𝐲𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟔𝟐.𝟔𝟖 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧
In 2022, the infrared segment dominated the handheld pyrometer market and generated approximately US$ 162.68 million in sales. It is ascribed to some of the applications for infrared pyrometers, which offer extremely rapid data collection rates, such as readings on thin plastic sheets, measures through flames, and glass temperature measurements.
Operator safety is guaranteed by infrared pyrometers, which are non-contact tools that enable temperature measurements from a secure distance. Besides providing a wider range of temperature, greater accuracy, and quicker response times, they also provide a greater temperature range. The need for portable pyrometers with infrared technology is anticipated to increase as businesses around the world concentrate on enhancing safety and productivity.
𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝟒𝟒%
The metal processing segment accounted for the highest market. This segment contributed more than 44% of the market in 2022. The crucial role that temperature plays in the quality and characteristics of metal products can be used to explain the strong demand for handheld pyrometers in the metal processing industry.
The market share of handheld pyrometers in metal processing is anticipated to continue growing due to rising metal production and consumer demand for high-quality goods. For instance, government programs that support manufacturing, such as "Made in India" and "Skill India," are anticipated to support thermocouple and optical sensor market growth in India.
𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟎𝟒.𝟏𝟑 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐏𝐲𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
With a major contribution of US$ 104.13 million in revenue in 2022, Asia Pacific has emerged as a HUGE player in the worldwide market. This region has a strong industrial sector since it excels in this field. The major manufacturing centers in the area, especially China and India, have been one of the factors promoting this rise.
The growing trend of automation and smart factories is a crucial driver in the market's expansion. According to research, the worldwide economic impact of the Internet of Things (IoT) by 2025 might range from $3.9 trillion to $11.1 trillion annually. Because handheld pyrometers are essential for automated temperature monitoring, the development of smart factories has significantly increased demand for them.
According to figures from the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, China, the largest manufacturer in the world, contributed 28.4% of the world's manufacturing output in 2020. India, which came in fifth place, was responsible for almost 3% of the world's industrial production. Handheld pyrometer demand is fueled by the robust industrial sector's need for precise temperature measurement, particularly in the metal processing industry.
The technologically advanced nation of Japan has made a major market share contribution to the area. It is a world leader in infrared technology, which is essential to pyrometers. The market for infrared sensors in Japan was estimated to be worth $348.9 million in 2021, providing a solid base for pyrometer application.
As a result, the Asia Pacific region is poised to maintain its dominance in the handheld pyrometer market thanks to its extensive industrial activity and commitment to technical improvement and infrastructure development.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
According to market data, the market is moderately fragmented. With the development of technology, the market is expanding, and to meet the rising demand, there are numerous well-known brands as well as some local businesses.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
• Advance Energy Industries Inc.
• Proxitron GmbH
• PCE Instruments
• Lumasense Technologies, Inc.
• Optron GmbH
• CHINO CORPORATION
• Calex Electronics Limited
• Micro-Epsilon Measurement Technology
• Optex co. ltd
• Omega Engineering Inc.
• Fluke Process Instruments
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐩𝐲𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Optical
• Infrared
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Glass Processing
• Metal Processing
• Ceramic
• Coke Oven
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o South Korea
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o UAE
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
