Department of Labor Confirms Electronic Software (like eComply Solutions) for Managing Certified Payrolls are Permitted

For the first time in almost 40 years, the Department of Labor (“DOL”) performed a comprehensive review of the Davis-Bacon Act and issued a final rule,

UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time in almost 40 years, the Department of Labor (“DOL”) performed a comprehensive review of the Davis-Bacon Act and issued a final rule, “Updating the Davis-Bacon and Related Acts Regulations,” on August 8, 2023.

According to the DOL, the revisions to the previous regulations were issued to “promote compliance, provide appropriate and updated guidance, and enhance their usefulness in the modern economy.” Among other things, the final rule codifies the Department’s long-standing policy that valid electronic signatures and electronic certified payroll submission methods are permitted.

This is big news! Although there have been many government agencies in the past that have adopted the use of an electronic system for the management of certified payrolls (as accepted by DOL’s policy), there were still many other agencies that have been hesitant to make the transition because the labor code did not specifically reference it. Well, that is no longer the case now.

The use of an electronic platform easily streamlines the collection and review of certified payrolls on government-funded construction projects that need to comply with the Davis-Bacon Act. eComply Solutions is the industry leader in this technology space. Using eComply’s software platform, government agencies will be getting a powerful solution built on state-of-the-art technology that will deliver on all its labor compliance needs. This includes review of certified payrolls against federal, state and local laws, import options from contractors’ payroll systems, sophisticated custom reporting, secure management of confidential data, flexible options for access and permission settings, and necessary training and support for staff and all contractors/subcontractors. This provides huge time and cost savings to government agencies.

eComply offers over two decades of expertise, experience, and stability—with proven success across the U.S. with clients across different industries, including transportation, housing, education, finance, energy, and port authorities. To date, eComply’s secure and scalable application has registered thousands of contractors and managed billions of dollars in construction costs. eComply is currently being used in 49 of the 50 U.S. States, Canada and Puerto Rico—all while delivering seamless and optimum results.

eComply is also at the forefront for employing all the latest benefits in technology with regards to security, performance, and reliability. Its Software as a Service (“SaaS”) product is offered with a 99.99% system uptime with a fully SOC 2 Type II SSAE 16 compliant platform—resulting in the most effective and efficient labor compliance solution.

And significantly, eComply is the only proven labor compliance solution in the industry that is agency-focused and fully flexible (i.e., the modular architecture makes eComply uniquely agile and highly configurable). This means no conflicts of interest for government agencies and the ability to easily provide even the most granular level of customization. If you are interested in accountable management and compliance practices and real-time access to accurate data for your audits, you can learn more about eComply Solutions here: www.ecomplysolutions.com.

*For more information about the DOL’s Final Rule and its changes, you can find that here: https://www.dol.gov/agencies/whd/government-contracts/construction/rulemaking-davis-bacon/dba-comparison-charts.