U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market Size and Share to Rise at an Incredible CAGR of 5.7% by 2032

U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market

PORTLAND, OR, US, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐁𝐚𝐛𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟑,𝟗𝟔𝟐.𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟔,𝟗𝟕𝟑.𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟕% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. Breastfeeding is not always possible for working moms; hence, baby formula serves as a viable substitute for newborns as its composition is similar to that of breast milk. Nucleotides are components of infant formulae that are required for metabolic functions such as the breakdown of energy and enzymatic reactions. These nucleotides serve as the building blocks for DNA and RNA, which are required for regular physiological activities.

Increase in number of women participating in labor force and high nutritional content of infant formula drive the growth of the U.S. baby infant formula market. On the other hand, government initiatives to promote breastfeeding impede the growth to some extent. However, growing preference toward organic baby food & drinks, extensive research on prebiotics and probiotics in baby food, and developments in technology resulting in emergence of new products are expected to open new opportunities in the industry.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Players operating in the U.S. baby infant formula market Opportunities and developmental strategies to expand their U.S. baby infant formula market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. Key players profiled in this report include Abbott Laboratories, Arla Foods amba, Aussie Bubs, Bobbie, Danone S.A., Dana Dairy Group Ltd., ByHeart, Else Nutrition Holdings, Inc., Holle Baby Foods AG, Kabrita USA, Nature's One, LLC, Nestle S.A., Reckitt Benckiser Group LTD., and The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Breastfeeding is continually promoted as the ideal way for healthy growth of infants, and this is affiliated with national and international attempts among policymakers and health activists. It is recommended for infants for the first six months, as it delivers all the essential nutrients for complete development and healthy growth of the baby. In 2020, the World Health Assembly of the World Health Organization chose to support and encourage pro-breastfeeding regulations. Organizations that support breastfeeding further encourage parents to cook baby food when infants start eating solids.

In line with their own dietary preferences and lifestyle choices, many parents look for natural and organic products for their children. Parents now find it easier to learn about the benefits of organic and natural infant formula products and to spread that knowledge to others due to increase in penetration of social media and online communities. This has boosted demand and raised interest in these products. The trend toward organic and natural infant formula products is therefore likely to persist as more parents become aware of the benefits of these products and as companies continue to develop brand-new, innovative products to meet the escalating demand.

Based on ingredients, the carbohydrate segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2030. The vitamins segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 14.2% throughout the forecast period.

The growth of the U.S. infant formula market is majorly driven by surge in female labor force participation. For instance, according to the United States Bureau of Statistics, the percentage of working women in the U.S. increased to 56.8% in 2022. Majority of working moms return to work soon after giving birth.

