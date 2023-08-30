Continuity Named Representative Vendor in Gartner’s Hype Cycle for Storage and Data Protection Technologies, 2023
This is a great recognition by Gartner, and further validates the gap that it fills to ensure that organizations’ storage and data protection systems remain secure and compliant.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuity™, a leading provider of cyber resilience solutions, today announced that for the 2nd year running, the company has been named by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in the Hype Cycle for Storage and Data Protection Technologies, 2023, for its offering, StorageGuard.
— Gil Hecht, CEO and Founder of Continuity
The report recognizes the need for prioritizing the inclusion of Cyberstorage into storage & data protection systems, and shows cyberstorage steadily progressing up the innovation curve.
Gartner’s Hype Cycle represents the maturity and adoption of emerging technologies through five phases, and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems.
Gartner defines the emerging market, “Cyberstorage protects unstructured storage system data against ransomware attacks through early detection and blocking of attacks and aids in recovery through analytics to pinpoint when an attack started.”
It is important because, “ransomware attacks are becoming increasingly common, requiring the adoption or deployment of cybersecurity tools for active defense. Although numerous solutions are available for endpoint protection, back-end protection largely fails due to a lack of solutions. Network-attached storage (NAS) and scale-out file system storage provides inadequate protection from malicious deletion or encryption of data. Cyberstorage provides active defense against cyber attack on unstructured data.”
"This is a great recognition by Gartner of our StorageGuard solution, and further validates the gap that it fills to ensure that organizations’ storage and data protection systems remain secure and compliant.” said Gil Hecht, CEO and Founder of Continuity.
Continuity is the only vendor included in the report, which hardens enterprise storage & data protection systems, to withstand ransomware and other cyber attacks. It does this by automatically checking the security configuration of enterprise storage and data protection systems, to ensure they’re hardened and compliant with security regulations & industry standards.
StorageGuard provides comprehensive security coverage of all enterprise storage & backup vendors, including Dell Technologies, NetApp, Brocade (Broadcom), Rubrik, Veritas (NetBackup), Commvault, Hitachi Vantara, Infinidat, Pure, Commvault, Cisco, IBM, Veeam, HPE, and others.
Additional Resources:
• Read the NIST Special Publication for Security Guidelines for Storage Infrastructure – co-authored by Continuity’s CTO.
• Read The 2023 State of Storage & Backup Security
About Continuity
With the rise in cybersecurity threats, Continuity helps enterprises protect their data by securing their storage and backup systems. Continuity’s StorageGuard provides organizations with visibility of all security misconfigurations and vulnerabilities in their storage and backup systems, while automating regulatory compliance.
Among Continuity’s customers are the world’s largest financial services firms and Fortune 500 enterprises, including six of the top 10 US banks. For more information, please visit www.continuitysoftware.com
MEDIA CONTACT
For press inquiries, please contact: info@continuitysoftware.com
Doron Youngerwood
Continuity
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube