Global Restorative Dentistry Market Is Projected To Grow At A 7.2% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s Restorative Dentistry Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2023
The Business Research Company’s “Restorative Dentistry Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the restorative dentistry market size is predicted to reach $18.84 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.2%.
The growth in the restorative dentistry market is due to the growing number of dental visits. Europe region is expected to hold the largest restorative dentistry market share. Major players in the restorative dentistry market include Dentsply Sirona, 3M ESPE Company, Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc., GC Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Institute Straumann AG.
Restorative Dentistry Market Segments
• By Product: Restorative Materials, Implants, Prosthetic Materials, Restorative Equipment
• By Application: Conservative And Endodontics, Implantology, Prosthodontics, Other Applications
• By End-User: Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Dental Institutes And Research Centers, Other End-Users
• By Geography: The global restorative dentistry market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Restorative dentistry is concerned with the repair or replacement of damaged or missing teeth. These procedures assist to improve oral health and function.
