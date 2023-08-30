Submit Release
Focusing on Proficiency and Adoption: Key Lessons from Digital Transformation Experts

Janet Robb talks digital transformation in this podcast

What doesn't work in digital transformation - According to Janet Robb

Janet Robb, Microsoft digital transformation expert, emphasizes the significance of proficiency and adoption in driving positive outcomes.

Why are we giving people the driving lessons for our businesses and giving them just one lesson, not even giving them a test, not doing proficiency with them, and not even going back and doing checks?”
— Janet Robb
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the tech community shifts its focus from technology itself to adoption and success, there is a growing realization that these factors are very important drivers of successful digital transformation. By understanding and addressing the personal journey of each user, organizations can increase adoption rates and achieve their digital transformation goals.

In a discussion over the topic on the Digital Adoption Talks podcast, Janet Robb sheds light on the critical, yet often overlooked, role that people play in the success of digital transformation initiatives. Robb underlines the need for organizations to prioritize proficiency, benchmark success factors, combat change fatigue, and recognize the value of change practitioners.

The episode concludes with an invitation for further discussion on digital adoption, indicating the importance of ongoing conversations and learning in this continually evolving landscape.

