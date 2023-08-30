Zil Money Enhances Small Businesses Cash Flow with Payroll by Credit Card

Zil Money Launch easy-to-use payroll funding by credit card facility, accessible through all payment platforms

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Payroll By Credit Card, offered by ZilMoney.com, a leading b2b financial management solutions provider, is a boon to all businesses. This feature helps businesses pay employees on time and overcome cashflow tightness, especially during paydays. Also, the payer can earn credit card rewards whenever they pay using their credit cards.

Recent news suggests that small and medium businesses in the US face tightened cash flow as interest rates rise and overall liquidity decreases. This has put SMEs in a tight spot, with many struggling to tide over payroll day's cash flow issues without hurting employee morale. Payroll by Credit Card helps businesses overcome these challenges and manage their finances seamlessly. When paying with a credit card, the money is transferred directly to your company's bank account or employer. The employer can use the fund to pay the employees' payroll, ensuring employees' financial satisfaction and efficient business operations.

ZilMoney.com has designed the Payroll by Credit Card feature to be user-friendly. Users can link the company, credit card, and bank information to the app, which helps to handle payroll efficiently and seamlessly.

Payroll by Credit Card shows how financial technology solves business challenges. ZilMoney's innovation can lighten up all small business owners' payroll problems and help them succeed.

Payroll processing through this platform is easier as ZilMoney.com is integrated with all leading payroll and accounting platforms, including Sage, Xero, QuickBooks, ADP, Zoho, Gusto, Zapier, and Bill.com. This helps businesses improve payment procedures by modernizing financial management, making payments easier, and improving user experience. Users can also select payment options like RTP, payment links, international payments, wallet-to-wallet transfer, QR code payment, etc.

ZilMoney.com serves over 7,50,000 users and has completed over $50 billion in transactions since its inception. The platform's easy-to-use interface and outstanding payment services have established it as a top financial tech solution for businesses worldwide.