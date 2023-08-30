Global Surge Arrester Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Surge Arrester Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's Surge Arrester Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Surge Arrester Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the surge arrester market. As per TBRC’s surge arrester market forecast, the surge arrester market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.83 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.7% through the forecast period.

The increasing demand for continuous and reliable power supply is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the surge arrester market. North America is expected to hold the largest surge arrester market share. Major players in the surge arrester market include Hitachi ABB, Siemens Energy, General Electric, Eaton, Hubbell, CG Power, Schneider Electric, Meidensha, Mitsubishi Electric, Toshiba, Legrand, Lamco, Raycap Corporation SA, Leviton Manufacturing.

Surge Arrester Market Segments

1) By Type: Polymeric, Porcelain

2) By Class: Distribution Class, Intermediate Class, Station Class

3) By Application: AIS, GIS

4) By Voltage Type: Low Voltage Surge Arresters, Medium Voltage Surge Arresters, High Voltage Surge Arresters

5) By End User: Utilities, Industries, Transportation

A surge arrester refers to a protective device for limiting voltage on equipment by discharging or bypassing surge current in substations, such as transformers, circuit breakers, and bushings, against the effects of lightning and switching surges. It prevents continued to flow to follow current to ground and it is capable of repeating these functions as specified per ANSI standard C62.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Surge Arrester Market Trends And Strategies

4. Surge Arrester Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Surge Arrester Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

